user
user

Apple’s foldable iPhone to cost twice as much as iPhone 16 Pro Max?

Rumors suggest Apple is developing a foldable iPhone, potentially costing around $2,300. It may feature a 7.8-inch interior display, a sleek design, and a side-mounted Touch ID.

Apple foldable iPhone to cost twice as much as iPhone 16 Pro Max gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 3:20 PM IST

Although the business has not yet confirmed any official facts, it is said that Apple is developing its first foldable device. New claims that offer a glimpse of what may turn out to be one of Apple's most expensive iPhones have surfaced as the tech community waits in expectation. Although it is yet unknown, the foldable iPhone is anticipated to be expensive and might be released soon.

According to Tim Long, a Barclays analyst, the foldable iPhone might start at approximately $2,300 (roughly Rs. 1,99,000) in the U.S. If these rumours are accurate, the foldable device will cost nearly twice as much as the base 256GB storage capacity of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which retails for $1,199 (about Rs. 1,00,700). Apple will probably only release a few number in order to cater to a more upscale market because of the exorbitant cost.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Air: Apple's thinnest phone ever coming soon! Check expected launch details and features

In comparison, foldable gadgets from other manufacturers, such as Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold ($1,799 / Rs. 1,55,000) and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 ($1,899 / Rs. 1,64,300), are already fetching high prices. However, it is anticipated that Apple's foldable iPhone would go much beyond, establishing itself as a premium product with state-of-the-art capabilities to justify its high price.

Foldable iPhone: What can you expect?

According to reports, the foldable iPhone would have a 5.5-inch outside cover display and a 7.8-inch interior display, like a book. Its nearly crease-free display, which would be a major advancement in folding technology, is one important feature that may make it stand out. It's interesting to note that, in order to preserve a smooth, seamless design, Apple may decide to forego Face ID in favour of a side-mounted Touch ID sensor.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Pro LEAK: Bigger camera, A19 Pro chip and premium design incoming!

The foldable iPhone is anticipated to have physical dimensions of just 4.6 mm when opened and 9.2 mm when folded. With these dimensions, it would be very thin for a folding gadget. According to rumors, the design also has a robust center frame made of aluminum alloy, which enhances the device's high-end feel. In order to ensure that the iPhone not only looks great but also functions well, it may also include a 5,000mAh battery and a twin rear camera configuration.

Apple has not disclosed its foldable intentions, however it is anticipated that the gadget would be available for purchase sometime in late 2026 or early 2027. Undoubtedly, brand enthusiasts are eager to watch how Apple will enter the foldable phone market in the hopes of seeing a cutting-edge product that lives up to the company's reputation for high-end gadgets.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Realme P3, Realme P3 Ultra launched in India: Check out AMAZING features, price and more gcw

Realme P3, Realme P3 Ultra launched in India: Check out AMAZING features, price and more

Google Pixel 8 price drops before Pixel 9a launch check flipkart offer details gcw

Google Pixel 8 price DROPS before Pixel 9a launch | Check Flipkart offer

Google Pixel 9a likely to launch today: Check out expected price, features and more gcw

Google Pixel 9a likely to launch today: Check out expected price, features and more

Oppo F29 vs Oppo F29 Pro: A look expected key differences ahead of March 20 launch gcw

Oppo F29 vs Oppo F29 Pro: A look expected key differences ahead of March 20 launch

Samsung Galaxy A56 outsmarts Samsung Galaxy S24 FE here is where it wins gcw

Samsung Galaxy A56 outsmarts Samsung Galaxy S24 FE—Here’s where it wins

Recent Stories

Are TCS, Infosys at risk? Moody's report flags US immigration policy concerns AJR

Are TCS, Infosys at risk? Moody's report flags US immigration policy concerns

IPL 2025: How to book match tickets? Guide for all 10 teams ddr

IPL 2025: How to book match tickets? Guide for all 10 teams

BREAKING: 'Important that all hostages are released': India expresses concern over situation in Gaza shk

BREAKING: 'Important that all hostages are released': India expresses concern over situation in Gaza

UP ATS arrests Kanpur ordnance factory employee for leaking defence secrets to Pakistani spy via social media shk

UP ATS arrests Kanpur ordnance factory employee for leaking defence secrets to Pakistani spy via social media

Gal Gadot receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, celebrates with family NTI

Gal Gadot receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, celebrates with family

Recent Videos

World Pulse | Was There a 2nd Shooter in JFK Assassination? Theories Emerge as Files Declassified

World Pulse | Was There a 2nd Shooter in JFK Assassination? Theories Emerge as Files Declassified

Video Icon
Nagpur Violence: DCP Rahul Maknikar Says 10 Teams Formed, Detained 50 People | Asianet Newsable

Nagpur Violence: DCP Rahul Maknikar Says 10 Teams Formed, Detained 50 People | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rang Panchami 2025 Being Celebrated in Madhya Pradesh's Indore | Asianet Newsable

Rang Panchami 2025 Being Celebrated in Madhya Pradesh's Indore | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Aashram 3': Chandan Roy Sanyal Talks About Preparing for Bhopa's Character | Asianet Newsable

'Aashram 3': Chandan Roy Sanyal Talks About Preparing for Bhopa's Character | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Thir Theri: Chariot Procession Begins at Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Madurai | Tamil Nadu

Thir Theri: Chariot Procession Begins at Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Madurai | Tamil Nadu

Video Icon