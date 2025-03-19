Apple’s foldable iPhone to cost twice as much as iPhone 16 Pro Max?

Read Full Article

Although the business has not yet confirmed any official facts, it is said that Apple is developing its first foldable device. New claims that offer a glimpse of what may turn out to be one of Apple's most expensive iPhones have surfaced as the tech community waits in expectation. Although it is yet unknown, the foldable iPhone is anticipated to be expensive and might be released soon.

According to Tim Long, a Barclays analyst, the foldable iPhone might start at approximately $2,300 (roughly Rs. 1,99,000) in the U.S. If these rumours are accurate, the foldable device will cost nearly twice as much as the base 256GB storage capacity of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which retails for $1,199 (about Rs. 1,00,700). Apple will probably only release a few number in order to cater to a more upscale market because of the exorbitant cost.

In comparison, foldable gadgets from other manufacturers, such as Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold ($1,799 / Rs. 1,55,000) and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 ($1,899 / Rs. 1,64,300), are already fetching high prices. However, it is anticipated that Apple's foldable iPhone would go much beyond, establishing itself as a premium product with state-of-the-art capabilities to justify its high price.

Foldable iPhone: What can you expect?

According to reports, the foldable iPhone would have a 5.5-inch outside cover display and a 7.8-inch interior display, like a book. Its nearly crease-free display, which would be a major advancement in folding technology, is one important feature that may make it stand out. It's interesting to note that, in order to preserve a smooth, seamless design, Apple may decide to forego Face ID in favour of a side-mounted Touch ID sensor.

The foldable iPhone is anticipated to have physical dimensions of just 4.6 mm when opened and 9.2 mm when folded. With these dimensions, it would be very thin for a folding gadget. According to rumors, the design also has a robust center frame made of aluminum alloy, which enhances the device's high-end feel. In order to ensure that the iPhone not only looks great but also functions well, it may also include a 5,000mAh battery and a twin rear camera configuration.

Apple has not disclosed its foldable intentions, however it is anticipated that the gadget would be available for purchase sometime in late 2026 or early 2027. Undoubtedly, brand enthusiasts are eager to watch how Apple will enter the foldable phone market in the hopes of seeing a cutting-edge product that lives up to the company's reputation for high-end gadgets.

