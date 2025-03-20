user
Kerala temperature soars: UV radiation hits dangerous levels in Idukki, Kollam; Red alert issued

Kerala faces rising UV radiation levels as summer intensifies. The IMD has issued a red alert for Idukki and Kollam districts, with UV indexes exceeding 11. Orange and yellow alerts are in place for several other districts.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 11:38 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Despite the onset of summer rains bringing temporary relief from the sweltering heat, Kerala continues to battle extreme summer conditions. Several districts are witnessing a sharp increase in ultraviolet (UV) radiation levels, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue alerts to the public.

Over the past 24 hours, Idukki and Kollam districts recorded dangerously high UV radiation, with the UV index crossing 11. As a result, a red alert has been declared in these regions. The highest levels were recorded in Kottarakkara (Kollam) and Munnar (Idukki).

IMD sounds orange alert in 5 districts due to heatwave

An orange alert has also been issued in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts, where the UV index ranged between 8 and 10. Specific locations include Konni (Pathanamthitta) and Chengannur (Alappuzha), which reported a UV index of 10. In Changanassery (Kottayam) and Thrithala (Palakkad), the index stood at 9, while Ponnani (Malappuram) reported a reading of 8.

Additionally, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts are under a yellow alert, with UV index values between 6 and 7.

Health Risks and Safety Advisory

The IMD has cautioned that prolonged exposure to elevated UV radiation can lead to severe health issues, including sunburn, skin diseases, eye disorders, and other serious complications. The period between 10 AM and 3 PM is considered the most hazardous, with peak UV radiation levels recorded during these hours.

