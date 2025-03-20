Indian Army to get indigenous artillery guns worth Rs 7000 crore; Know what is ATAGS approved by CCS

Read Full Article

New Delhi: In a major boost to the country’s “Atmanirbharta” initiative in the defence sector and enhancing the Indian Army’s operational capability, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved to acquisition of 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS), worth Rs 7,000 crore.

The defence ministry and the leading private sector firms — Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), a subsidiary of Bharat Forge, and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) will sign a contract soon.

Know in detail about ATAGS:-

Indigenously developed by the DRDO, the ATAGS is a 155mm/52-caliber towed artillery gun system, which has been designed to be deployed along the northern border with China and the western border with Pakistan.

Of 307 ATAGS, 60 percent of them will be manufactured by Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), and remaining by the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL).

The DRDO showcased the ATAGS during the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2017, in Delhi after it began developmental work in 2013. In 2023, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh headed defence acquisition council and accepted of necessity (AON) to acquire 307 ATAGS.

With a range of up to 48 kilometers, the 155mm/52-caliber towed artillery gun system will surpass a number of contemporary towed artillery systems globally.

The range, coupled with a high rate of fire — capable of firing five rounds in a minute — provides a decisive edge in engaging targets at long distances and sustaining bombardment.

Its compatibility with smart ammunition enhances accuracy, reducing the Circular Error Probability (CEP) from 500 meters to just 10 meters. This precision is vital for modern warfare, where minimizing collateral damage and maximizing lethality are key.

Beyond this order, the Indian Army has also floated a tender for an additional 400 howitzers. Defence firms like Bharat Forge, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Adani Defence, and the Ordnance Factory Board, are competing for this contract. Bharat Forge has already made a mark internationally, securing an export order for ATAGS from Armenia in 2022.

