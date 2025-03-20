user
user

Indian Army to get indigenous artillery guns worth Rs 7000 crore; Know what is ATAGS approved by CCS

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the acquisition of 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) worth Rs 7,000 crore.

Author
Anish Kumar
Updated: Mar 20, 2025, 12:30 PM IST

New Delhi: In a major boost to the country’s “Atmanirbharta” initiative in the defence sector and enhancing the Indian Army’s operational capability, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved to acquisition of 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS), worth Rs 7,000 crore.

The defence ministry and the leading private sector firms — Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), a subsidiary of Bharat Forge, and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) will sign a contract soon.

Also Read: Boeing’s Liquid Robotics and Sagar Defence ink MoU to strengthen maritime security

Know in detail about ATAGS:-

Indigenously developed by the DRDO, the ATAGS is a 155mm/52-caliber towed artillery gun system, which has been designed to be deployed along the northern border with China and the western border with Pakistan.

Of 307 ATAGS, 60 percent of them will be manufactured by Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), and remaining by the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL).

The DRDO showcased the ATAGS during the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2017, in Delhi after it began developmental work in 2013. In 2023, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh headed defence acquisition council and accepted of necessity (AON) to acquire 307 ATAGS.

With a range of up to 48 kilometers, the 155mm/52-caliber towed artillery gun system will surpass a number of contemporary towed artillery systems globally.

The range, coupled with a high rate of fire — capable of firing five rounds in a minute — provides a decisive edge in engaging targets at long distances and sustaining bombardment.

Its compatibility with smart ammunition enhances accuracy, reducing the Circular Error Probability (CEP) from 500 meters to just 10 meters. This precision is vital for modern warfare, where minimizing collateral damage and maximizing lethality are key.

Beyond this order, the Indian Army has also floated a tender for an additional 400 howitzers. Defence firms like Bharat Forge, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Adani Defence, and the Ordnance Factory Board, are competing for this contract. Bharat Forge has already made a mark internationally, securing an export order for ATAGS from Armenia in 2022.

Also Read: Navies of India and France begin joint maritime exercise Varuna

