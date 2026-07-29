Police in Kuwait have arrested a notorious criminal for stealing a car that was left running in Jahra. CCTV footage helped them track down the thief, who is a repeat offender. The authorities have recovered the car and warned people not to be so careless.

Kuwait City: The Kuwaiti police have nabbed a well-known criminal for stealing a citizen's car in Jahra. The whole thing happened right outside a clinic. The car's owner had just stepped out for a bit, leaving the engine running. When he came back, the car was gone. He immediately filed a complaint. The Jahra Governorate's Criminal Investigation Department got on the case right away. They checked all the CCTV cameras in the area, figured out the thief's escape route, and quickly identified him. The police team tracked down the accused and arrested him.

Kuwait Parking Dispute: Heated Clash Leaves Man Facing Eye Surgery!

They also recovered the stolen vehicle from him. During questioning, it turned out that this wasn't his first time; he has a history of stealing cars in the exact same way. He has now been handed over to the judicial authorities for further legal action. The Ministry of Interior stated that this arrest is part of a larger campaign by the Criminal Security Sector to protect public property and prevent thefts. The Ministry also had a strong message for all drivers: stop leaving your cars running, even if it's just for a second. They warned that this kind of carelessness is an open invitation for thieves. Officials added that following basic safety rules can go a long way in preventing such vehicle thefts.

Indian Arrested in Kuwait as Authorities Uncover Major Smuggling Attempt! Read Details