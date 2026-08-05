Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met his Sri Lankan counterpart Aruni Ranaraja and Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath. They discussed strengthening bilateral ties, with India reinforcing Sri Lanka's key role in its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met his Sri Lankan counterpart Aruni Ranaraja in Colombo on Wednesday, with both sides focusing on strategies to further strengthen bilateral ties. During the interaction, the two senior officials reviewed regional and global issues of mutual interest. In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka stated, "Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met Sri Lankan Foreign Secretary Ms Aruni Ranaraja during his ongoing visit to Colombo. They discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest, and ways to further deepen close bilateral ties. India's Foreign Secretary reinforced Sri Lanka's central role in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and in advancing Vision MAHASAGAR."

🇮🇳 Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met 🇱🇰 Foreign Secretary Ms Aruni Ranaraja during his ongoing visit to Colombo. They discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest, and ways to further deepen close bilateral ties. 🇮🇳 Foreign Secretary reinforced Sri Lanka's… pic.twitter.com/GlEtJNMiTX — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) August 5, 2026

Misri holds talks with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister

Earlier in the day, Misri held talks with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath in Colombo to review ongoing bilateral cooperation across priority sectors. India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, along with other senior diplomats, attended the meeting. "Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri called on the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, Hon'ble Vijitha Herath, during his visit to Colombo. Ongoing cooperation in key priority areas was reviewed during the meeting," the Indian mission posted on X.

Further High-Level Engagements Scheduled

As part of his schedule in Sri Lanka, the Foreign Secretary is slated to call on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, and other political leaders. "Building on regular high-level exchanges between India and Sri Lanka, this visit will reinforce close bilateral ties and strengthen momentum on key initiatives," the Indian High Commission added on X.

India's Support in Fight Against Dengue

On Tuesday, High Commissioner Jha presented 500 litres of Technical Malathion to Sri Lankan Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, reaffirming New Delhi's assistance to the island nation in its ongoing efforts to control dengue. "India stands with Sri Lanka in its fight against dengue. Glad to hand over 500 litres of Technical Malathion to Hon. Minister of Health, Dr Nalinda Jayatissa, as a gift from the Government and people of India to support ongoing dengue control efforts in Sri Lanka," Jha shared on X.

Building on Past Cooperation

In 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook an official visit to Sri Lanka, becoming the first foreign Head of State or Government to visit after President Dissanayake assumed office in 2024. During that visit, the two nations exchanged seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) across several sectors, including defence cooperation, health, mass media, energy, and connectivity. (ANI)