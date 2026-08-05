Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made her first live public media appearance in nearly two years on Wednesday, August 5, speaking virtually from India about the events that forced her to leave the country in August 2024. She vowed to return to the country despite expressing that she might be detained amid the multiple criminal cases against her. The ex-Bangladesh PM asserted that 'fear cannot decide her duty to people of Bangladesh'.

The virtual interaction was organised by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC) South Asia in New Delhi. The appearance came on the second anniversary of Hasina’s departure from Dhaka after a student-led uprising brought an end to her 15-year rule.

#LISTEN | In a virtual interaction with the media in Delhi, former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina says, "...I speak as someone who has spent her life with the people of Bangladesh and was forced away from my country, but I was never separated from my people..."



(Source:… pic.twitter.com/R3kL0mXKgB — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2026

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, speaking virtually to media in Delhi:

“ I speak as someone who has spent her life with the people of Bangladesh. I was forced away from my country,…”

Her voice broke as she became emotional and teared up.#SheikhHasina#Bangladesh#Delhipic.twitter.com/enCVJFg0by — Prashant Shekhar Mishra (@SrPsm007) August 5, 2026

Speaking about the protests, Hasina rejected the description of the movement as a peaceful student uprising. She said that organised groups had used student demands to create a wider political campaign against her government.