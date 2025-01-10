Woman removes cleric's turban at Tehran airport, use it as hijab in protest for confronting her (WATCH)

A brave Iranian woman defied a cleric at Tehran's airport, removing his turban and using it to cover her head, sparking widespread attention and praise for her courage against Iran's strict hijab laws.

In a daring act of defiance at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport, a woman confronted a cleric who harassed her for not wearing a hijab. The incident, captured on video, shows the woman removing the cleric's turban and using it to cover her own head. She boldly asked, "So you have honour now?" and also inquired about her husband's whereabouts.

This brave act has sparked widespread attention, with Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad sharing the video on social media. Alinejad praised the woman's courage, stating that for years, clerics have claimed their turbans and robes are sacred and untouchable, but this woman's protest shattered that myth. Iranian women are exhausted and enraged by gender apartheid, Alinejad added.

Iran's hijab laws have been a contentious issue for decades, with rulers imposing strict dress codes for women and girls, treating them as a national security matter. The hijab in Iran represents both religious identity and political power, with leaders like President Ebrahim Raisi and President Masoud Pezeshkian enforcing hijab rules. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final say in Iran and according to him, not wearing a hijab is forbidden.

The Iranian government is continuously monitoring women's clothing using technology. They usually keep a watch on places where women appear without hijabs. Although enforcement has relaxed slightly, public anger over these restrictions has been on the rise. After the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022, who was detained for an alleged hijab violation, there were protests in the nation and beyond with many facing serious repercussions.

