Recalling the good memories of her time at the property, Paris Hilton empathised with other individuals going through the same anguish of losing a home due to the wildfires.

Los Angeles Wildfires: Paris Hilton posts heartbreaking video of her burnt/destroyed Malibu villa-WATCH
Paris Hilton, an American socialite, singer, and actress who lost her Malibu home due to continuous wildfires, posted a distressing video of the current status of her home. She described the anguish as 'indescribable' and saw it as a reminder of the unexpected unpredictability of life.

Paris Hilton revealed on Friday (January 10) that witnessing her burnt down home crushed her heart into a million pieces. On her official X account, she wrote, "I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable.💔🥺 When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock—I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces."

According to media reports, the intense flames have ravaged nearly 12,000 acres in the scenic region between Santa Monica and Malibu. Reports have also stated that firefighters are still battling the uncontained wildfires that have forced tens of thousands to evacuate, disrupted transportation, and strained firefighting resources. The blazes have devastated communities, leaving behind widespread destruction.

"This house wasn’t just a place to live— It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family. It was where Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it’s devastating beyond words."

Paris Hilton had fond memories of her time at the property and empathised with those who are experiencing the same anguish of losing a home due to wildfires. 

"What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn’t just my story. So many people have lost everything. It’s not just walls and roofs—it’s the memories that made those houses homes. It’s the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives.😭 And yet, in this pain, I know I’m incredibly lucky. My loved ones, my babies, and my pets are safe.🥹 That’s the most important thing, and I’m holding onto that gratitude with everything I have. And beyond grateful to all the the fire fighters, first responders and volunteers risking their lives to fight these fires," she wrote.

Paris Hilton ended, "To everyone who has sent love, prayers, and kindness—you’ve reminded me that even in the ashes, there is still beauty in this world.🥹 Thank you from the deepest part of my heart. ❤️ And to everyone going through this pain, please know you’re not alone. We’re in this together. We will rebuild, we will heal, and we will rise stronger than before."

The massive wildfires in Los Angeles have gutted hundreds of homes, and several of the biggest Hollywood celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis, Mandy Moore, Adam Brody, Eugene Levy, Anthony Hopkins, Billy Crystal, Miles Teller, Keleigh Teller and Anna Faris have also lost their homes.

