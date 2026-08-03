US Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Steve Koehler will visit Dhaka from August 4-6 to enhance security cooperation with Bangladesh. The three-day visit aims to expand partnerships in maritime security, disaster response, and military education.

Admiral Steve Koehler, Commander of the US Pacific Fleet, will arrive in Dhaka on Tuesday for a three-day official visit from August 4 to 6, aimed at boosting security cooperation and strategic partnerships between the United States and Bangladesh.

Boosting Defence Partnership

Announcing the high-profile military visit, Mara Bird, Acting Spokesperson for the US Embassy in Dhaka, highlighted the focus on bilateral defence ties: "During his visit, Admiral Koehler plans to meet with senior Bangladeshi officials to discuss the longstanding US-Bangladesh defence partnership and opportunities to expand cooperation on maritime security, humanitarian assistance, disaster response, and professional military education."

The key focus areas of the visit include strengthening regional surveillance and defence cooperation across key sea lines of communication in the Indo-Pacific; coordinating joint operational readiness for climate-induced emergencies and natural disasters and expanding institutional exchanges and training frameworks between U.S. and Bangladeshi armed forces.

About Admiral Steve Koehler

Admiral Steve Koehler grew up in a Navy Family and is a 1986 graduate of the University of Colorado at Boulder with a Bachelor of Science in Physics, where he was commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC). Designated a naval aviator in March 1989, he has flown over 3,900 hours in the F-14 Tomcat and F-18 Super Hornet with 600 carrier landings. He holds a master's degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College and is a graduate of the Joint Staff College and the Navy Nuclear Power Program.

Extensive Service at Sea

At sea, he served with Fighter Squadron (VF) 211, VF-41; was executive officer aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), and commanded Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143; USS Bataan (LHD 5); USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69); and Carrier Strike Group Nine. During these operational tours, he supported Operations Desert Storm, Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, Inherent Resolve, Freedom's Sentinel, Deliberate Guard, and Unified Protector in support of operations in the Middle East, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Libya; Operation Unified Response providing emergency disaster relief to Haiti, and peer competition operations in the East and South China Seas.

Ashore and Flag Officer Assignments

Ashore, Koehler has served as an instructor pilot with VF-101, placement officer at the Bureau of Naval Personnel, and chief of staff at Joint Task Force Horn of Africa in Djibouti. As a flag officer, he served as director of Fleet Training at US Fleet Forces Command; director for Operations (J3), US Indo-Pacific Command; deputy commander, US Pacific Fleet; commander, US 3rd Fleet; and director for Strategy, Plans and Policy, J5, Joint Staff. He assumed command of US Pacific Fleet on April 4, 2024.