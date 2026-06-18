An Amazon employee has touched hearts online after sharing an emotional video documenting a special milestone - bringing her parents to her workplace in Hyderabad and watching them experience the fruits of her hard work firsthand.

An Amazon employee has touched hearts online after sharing an emotional video documenting a special milestone - bringing her parents to her workplace in Hyderabad and watching them experience the fruits of her hard work firsthand. Posting the heartwarming reel on Instagram, Shreyashi revealed that her proudest achievement was not merely securing a job at Amazon, but being able to share that success with the people who made it possible.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The happiest part of the journey wasn't getting here. Everything feels worth it when you see pride in your parents' eyes," she wrote in the caption. The video also featured an on-screen message, "Every girl's dream is to show her workplace to her family."

After spending more than a year building her career at Amazon, Shreyashi finally got the chance to welcome her parents into the workplace that has become such an important part of her life.

The touching video captures a series of unforgettable moments, from her parents' radiant smiles as they explore the sprawling campus to candid photographs and a meal together at what appeared to be the company's cafeteria.

The reel struck an emotional chord online, particularly among professionals who aspire to share their career achievements with their families.

Many users congratulated Shreyashi for creating a memory that transcends professional success. "Real life perfect moment," one user wrote. "So proud of you. Happy tears," another commented.