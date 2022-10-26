Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Woman claims L'Oréal hair straightening products caused uterine cancer: See details

    Diandra Debrosse Zimmermann, a lawyer for Mitchell, said her firm already has other clients in similar circumstances. She said there would likely be more lawsuits in the future, as "many women will be coming forward in the coming weeks and months to seek accountability."

    Woman claims LOreal hair straightening products caused uterine cancer: See details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

    A Missouri woman sued L'Oreal SA and alleged that she developed uterine cancer as a result of using the French cosmetic company's hair-straightening products.

    On Friday, the lawsuit was filed at the federal court in Chicago. This came days after a study from the US National Institute of Environmental Health Safety (NIEHS) finding that hair-straightening products may significantly increase the risk of uterine cancer among frequent users.

    Also read: Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak's wife, earned Rs 126.6 crore dividend from Infosys in 2022

    Jennifer Mitchell, the plaintiff, said that she was diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2018, after using L'Oreal's products since about 2000, when she was 10. She is asking the court to order L'Oreal to pay unspecified money damages and to pay for medical monitoring.

    Diandra Debrosse Zimmermann, a lawyer for Mitchell, said her firm already has other clients in similar circumstances. She said there would likely be more lawsuits in the future, as "many women will be coming forward in the coming weeks and months to seek accountability."

    Also read: Anand Mahindra shares Winston Churchill’s 1947 remarks on Indians as Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM

    L'Oreal, however, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    According to federal government data, uterine cancer is the most common gynecologic cancer in the United States, with rates rising, particularly among Black women.

    Last week, NIEHS researcher Che-Jung Chang had said that the new study could be particularly relevant to Black women because they tend to use hair straighteners more frequently and beginning at earlier ages than people of other races.

    Also read: Top 7 reasons you might be gaining weight; know some effective ways to manage it

    Mitchell, who is Black, accuses L'Oreal of deliberately marketing its hair-straightening products to Black women and girls and failed to warn of risks, despite knowing since at least 2015 that they contained potentially dangerous chemicals.

    The lawsuit also said that the company "profited, significantly" from "unethical and illegal conduct that caused plaintiff to purchase and habitually use a dangerous and defective product"

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Akshata Murty Rishi Sunak's wife earned Rs 126 6 crore dividend from Infosys in 2022 gcw

    Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak's wife, earned Rs 126.6 crore dividend from Infosys in 2022

    Rishi Sunak wins UK PM race but Twitterati focus on Ashish Nehra here is why gcw

    Rishi Sunak wins UK PM race, but Twitterati focus on Ashish Nehra; here's why

    Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to take charge as UK Prime Minister after meeting King Charles today: Report AJR

    Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to take charge as UK Prime Minister after meeting King Charles today: Report

    Anand Mahindra shares Winston Churchill 1947 remarks on Indians as Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM gcw

    Anand Mahindra shares Winston Churchill’s 1947 remarks on Indians as Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM

    Joe Biden hosts largest Diwali celebration at White House with 200 Indian Americans in attendance gcw

    Joe Biden hosts largest Diwali celebration at White House with 200 Indian-Americans in attendance

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Why does Shoaib Akhtar want Virat Kohli to retire from T20Is?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Why does Shoaib Akhtar want Virat Kohli to retire from T20Is?

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 26 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 26, 2022: Good day for Aries, Scorpio; be careful Taurus, Virgo

    Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 counselling merit list released know how to check other details gcw

    Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 counselling merit list released; know how to check & other details

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Indians express unhappiness over after-practice meal-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Indians express unhappiness over after-practice meal

    Kim Kardashian on ex-husband Kanye West's antisemitic remark; here's how she reacted RBA

    Kim Kardashian on ex-husband Kanye West's anti-Semitic remark; here's how she reacted

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon