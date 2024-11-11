Woman breaks own Guinness World Record by donating over 2,600 litres of breast milk

Alyssa Ogletree, a 36-year-old Texas resident, has set a new Guinness World Record for donating an astounding 2,645.58 liters of breast milk, surpassing her previous record of 1,569.79 liters set in 2014. Her generous donations have helped provide vital nourishment to over 350,000 premature and sick babies.

Also Read: 'Stop being a beggar...': Indian American democratic fundraiser gets racist texts, told to 'go back to India'

According to The Guardian, Alyssa's efforts are coordinated through the Mother's Milk Bank of North Texas, which notes that one litre of breast milk can support up to 11 premature infants.

"I have a big heart, [but] at the end of the day, I'm not made of money and can't give away money to good causes over and over because I have a family to support. But donating milk was a way I could give back," she said, reaffirming her commitment to continue donating.

In 2010, following the birth of her son Kyle, now 14, Ogletree discovered she had an exceptional gift - an overabundance of breast milk. As she lactated, a nurse recognized the surplus and suggested donating it to support mothers struggling to feed their babies.

This chance conversation ignited Alyssa's passion for breast milk donation, setting her on a remarkable journey.

Despite having four children of her own, Alyssa remains dedicated to this cause. She pumps breast milk every three hours, including overnight, spending 15-30 minutes each time. After pumping, she freezes the milk and delivers it to a local milk bank. Alyssa encourages other mothers to consider donating, highlighting the impact it can have on the health and survival of vulnerable infants.

Also Read: 'Families can be deported together': Tom Homan's old video emerges as Trump picks him as 'border czar' (WATCH)

Latest Videos