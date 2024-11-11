'Stop being a beggar...': Indian American democratic fundraiser gets racist texts, told to 'go back to India'

Ajay Jain Bhutoria, an Indian American fundraiser and dedicated supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris, has recently found himself at the center of disturbing, racially charged threats.

'Stop being a beggar...': Indian American democratic fundraiser gets racist texts, told to 'go back to India' shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 4:46 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 5:42 PM IST

Ajay Jain Bhutoria, an Indian American fundraiser and dedicated supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris, has recently found himself at the center of disturbing, racially charged threats. A series of hate-filled mobile messages urged Bhutoria, who has championed immigrant rights in the US, to "return to India."

Bhutoria, on Sunday, received a text message from an unidentified number that read, "You claim that you are doing what's best for Americans, but you aren't doing anything for Americans and you don't care about America. You are Indian. You only care about Indians. You do what's best for India. Why are you here? Stop being a beggar in America and become a leader in India."

Also read: Boeing plane catches fire after bird strike, makes emergency landing; SCARY video emerges (WATCH)

Bhutoria, who holds the influential role of Deputy National Finance Chair for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and serves on the National Finance Committee for the Harris-Walz campaign, is also a Commissioner on the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.

His work has a significant impact, especially on issues affecting immigrant communities.

Bhutoria told news agency PTI, “Trump supporters asking me to go back to India to fight for green card backlog." 

Also read: 'Kill Modi politics': Khalistani terrorist Pannun issues threat to diplomats, Canadian temples & Ram Mandir

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Pure fiction': Russia rubbishes claims of Putin and US-president elect Trump spoke on phone shk

'Pure fiction': Russia rubbishes claims of Putin and US-president elect Trump spoke on phone

Why are Hindus always soft targets Vivek Ramaswamy response sparks debate vkp

'Why are Hindus always soft targets': Vivek Ramaswamy's response sparks debate

Woman breaks own Guinness World Record by donating over 2,600 litres of breast milk dmn

Woman breaks own Guinness World Record by donating over 2,600 litres of breast milk

Boeing plane catches fire after bird strike, makes emergency landing; SCARY video emerges (WATCH) shk

Boeing plane catches fire after bird strike, makes emergency landing; SCARY video emerges (WATCH)

World moving towards clash of corridors Lt Gen KJ Singh in General Jottings vkp

World moving towards clash of corridors: Lt Gen KJ Singh (R) in ‘General’s Jottings’

Recent Stories

Lactose intolerance? Try these milk alternatives dmn

Lactose intolerance? Try these milk alternatives

Lost your PAN card here is how to easily apply for a duplicate online gcw

Lost your PAN Card? Here’s how to easily apply for a duplicate online

Smartphone prices to rise in 2025: HERE is the reason dmn

Smartphone prices to rise in 2025: HERE is the reason

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar's son Aryan transitions to Anaya, shares transformation journey dmn

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar's son Aryan transitions to Anaya, shares transformation journey

Mahakumbh 2025: 220 divers, 700 boats and 24/7 security to guard Sangam waters gcw

Mahakumbh 2025: 220 divers, 700 boats and 24/7 security to guard Sangam waters

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon