'Stop being a beggar...': Indian American democratic fundraiser gets racist texts, told to 'go back to India'

Ajay Jain Bhutoria, an Indian American fundraiser and dedicated supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris, has recently found himself at the center of disturbing, racially charged threats.

Ajay Jain Bhutoria, an Indian American fundraiser and dedicated supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris, has recently found himself at the center of disturbing, racially charged threats. A series of hate-filled mobile messages urged Bhutoria, who has championed immigrant rights in the US, to "return to India."

Bhutoria, on Sunday, received a text message from an unidentified number that read, "You claim that you are doing what's best for Americans, but you aren't doing anything for Americans and you don't care about America. You are Indian. You only care about Indians. You do what's best for India. Why are you here? Stop being a beggar in America and become a leader in India."

Also read: Boeing plane catches fire after bird strike, makes emergency landing; SCARY video emerges (WATCH)

Bhutoria, who holds the influential role of Deputy National Finance Chair for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and serves on the National Finance Committee for the Harris-Walz campaign, is also a Commissioner on the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.

His work has a significant impact, especially on issues affecting immigrant communities.

Bhutoria told news agency PTI, “Trump supporters asking me to go back to India to fight for green card backlog."

Also read: 'Kill Modi politics': Khalistani terrorist Pannun issues threat to diplomats, Canadian temples & Ram Mandir

Latest Videos