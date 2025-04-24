- Home
- India
- Pahalgam attack: PM Modi's 10 assurances against terrorists as he promises, 'India’s spirit will crush terror'
Pahalgam attack: PM Modi's 10 assurances against terrorists as he promises, 'India’s spirit will crush terror'
PM Modi strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. He assured the nation in his first public address in Bihar since the tragedy that India will identify, track, and deliver strict punishment to every terrorist involved.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Every terrorist will be punished
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his speech in Bihar rally with a tribute to Pahalgam victims. He assured the nation that every individual involved in the Pahalgam terror attack—whether directly or indirectly—will face strict punishment. He emphasized that India will pursue all perpetrators, no matter where they hide, and justice will be delivered without compromise.
India will identify, track and punish every terrorist, their handlers and their backers.
We will pursue them to the ends of the earth.
India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism. pic.twitter.com/sV3zk8gM94
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2025
Terror supporters won’t escape justice
In a stern warning, PM Modi declared that not only the terrorists but also those who support, fund, or shelter them will face the full might of Indian justice. He promised that their identities will be exposed and their networks dismantled completely.
India will trace the masterminds
The Prime Minister vowed to identify and trace every mastermind behind the Pahalgam attack. He said India will relentlessly pursue them across borders and continents, ensuring that no architect of terror goes unpunished or undetected by Indian intelligence and law enforcement.
Terrorism will face fierce response
Condemning the brutal killing of civilians, PM Modi pledged a tough and calculated response to terrorism. He said India will not tolerate such attacks and that its retaliation will be decisive, signaling a new era of zero-tolerance against terrorism and its ecosystem.
Nation united against all terror
PM Modi highlighted that the entire country stands united in grief and anger. Regardless of politics, religion, or region, Indians are together in their resolve to defeat terrorism. This shared pain, he said, has strengthened the nation’s collective determination to act.
Justice will be swift, severe
Modi assured citizens that the process of justice would neither be delayed nor diluted. He promised that the punishment for the terrorists and their backers will be significant, swift, and severe—more than anything they could have imagined or prepared for.
No mercy for the guilty
Sending a clear message to terrorists and their sympathizers, PM Modi stated that there will be no forgiveness, leniency, or negotiation. Those guilty of harming innocent lives will be shown no mercy, and their punishment will serve as a deterrent to others.
Willpower of 140 crore strong
The Prime Minister declared that the determination of 140 crore Indians is now more powerful than ever. He said this collective strength will shatter the backbone of terror networks, and the sheer unity of the people will be a force no enemy can withstand.
Punishment beyond imagination awaits
PM Modi warned that the punishment awaiting the perpetrators will be beyond their imagination—unlike anything they have experienced before. This, he said, is not just a vow to the people but a message to the world: India will strike back with unthinkable strength.
India’s spirit won’t be broken
Concluding with resolve, PM Modi said that India’s spirit, unity, and courage cannot be broken by cowardly acts of terror. While the country mourns its loss, it rises stronger in will, determined to eliminate every threat to its peace and security.
#WATCH | On #PahalgamTerroristAttack, PM Modi says, "I want to say in very clear words that these terrorists and those who conspired towards this attack will get a punishment bigger than they can imagine..."
"The entire nation is saddened by the brutality with which terrorists… pic.twitter.com/s7tmCIaHUj
— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025