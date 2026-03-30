President Trump's remark about "taking the oil in Iran" has heightened global tensions, suggesting a potential US strategy to target Iran's economic lifeline. Iran holds vast oil reserves, with Kharg Island being the central hub for nearly 90% of its exports.

US President Donald Trump has reignited global debate after stating that he would like to “take the oil in Iran.” The comment, made amid rising tensions in the Middle East, has drawn attention not only for its blunt tone but also for what it signals about potential US strategy. Trump’s remarks suggest a shift toward directly targeting Iran’s economic lifeline—its vast oil resources—rather than relying solely on sanctions or military strikes. The statement has sparked concern among global leaders and analysts, who see it as a possible indicator of escalation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Iran’s Vast Oil Wealth and Global Role

Iran remains one of the most resource-rich countries in the world when it comes to oil. With an estimated 208.6 billion barrels of proven reserves, it ranks among the top nations globally. These reserves account for a significant share of the world’s total oil supply, making Iran a key player in global energy markets.

Despite years of international sanctions, Iran continues to produce between 3 million and 4.5 million barrels per day. Its oil exports, though restricted, still reach major markets, often through indirect channels. This production capacity ensures that Iran remains relevant in shaping global oil prices and supply dynamics. Any disruption to its output has immediate ripple effects across international markets.

Kharg Island: The Heart of Iran’s Oil Exports

At the centre of Iran’s oil network lies Kharg Island, a small but strategically vital location in the Persian Gulf. The island handles nearly 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports, making it indispensable to the country’s economy. Its infrastructure includes advanced loading terminals capable of accommodating large supertankers, which are essential for transporting oil efficiently across long distances.

On average, Kharg Island facilitates exports of 1.3 to 1.6 million barrels per day, with total shipments, including refined products, reaching up to 2.4 million barrels daily. This concentration of export activity in one location makes the island uniquely important—and vulnerable.

Also Read: 'Succumbed To Severe Injuries': Iran Confirms Navy Chief's Death Amid Strait of Hormuz Escalation

A Strategic Target With High Stakes

Because such a large portion of Iran’s oil flows through Kharg Island, it has become a focal point in geopolitical calculations. Trump’s suggestion that the US could take control of Iran’s oil implicitly places the island at the centre of any such plan. He even claimed that the US could capture it “very easily,” a statement that has raised eyebrows among military experts.

While controlling Kharg Island could significantly weaken Iran’s economy, it would also be a highly complex and risky operation. The island is heavily defended, and any attempt to seize it would likely trigger immediate retaliation from Iran.

Risks of Military Escalation

Experts warn that targeting Kharg Island could lead to a dangerous escalation in the region. Iran possesses a range of military capabilities, including ballistic missiles, drones, and naval forces, which it could deploy against US assets. The Persian Gulf is already a highly sensitive region, and any conflict there could quickly spiral into a broader war involving multiple countries.

Additionally, Iran could retaliate by targeting other critical infrastructure or disrupting shipping routes. This would not only affect the US but also global trade and energy supplies. The risks associated with such a move far outweigh the potential short-term gains, according to many analysts.

Impact on Global Oil Markets

Kharg Island’s strategic importance is amplified by its proximity to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints. A significant portion of global oil shipments passes through this narrow waterway. Any disruption in this region—whether due to military action or heightened tensions—can lead to sharp increases in oil prices.

Recent developments have already shown how sensitive markets are to such risks. Following Trump’s remarks, oil prices experienced fluctuations as traders reacted to the possibility of supply disruptions. The uncertainty surrounding the situation has added to volatility in global energy markets.

Also Read: ‘They Want a Deal’: Trump Says Iran Open to ‘15-Point Plan’

Limits of Control and Long-Term Challenges

Even if the US were to successfully seize Kharg Island, maintaining control over it would present significant challenges. Iran could launch sustained attacks to reclaim the island or disrupt its operations. Moreover, controlling a single export hub does not equate to controlling the entire oil supply chain. Iran’s vast reserves ensure that it retains long-term leverage, even in the face of temporary disruptions.

There are also legal and political implications to consider. Seizing another country’s resources would likely face widespread international condemnation and could strain US relations with allies.

Energy as a Tool of Geopolitics

Trump’s focus on Iran’s oil underscores the broader role of energy in global geopolitics. Oil is not just an economic asset—it is a powerful strategic tool that can influence international relations and conflicts. Control over energy resources can shift the balance of power, making them a central factor in global decision-making.

As tensions in the Middle East continue, the situation surrounding Iran’s oil and Kharg Island highlights the complex interplay between energy, security, and diplomacy. Whether through military action or negotiations, the outcome will have far-reaching consequences for regional stability and global markets.