Iran confirms IRGC Navy chief Alireza Tangsiri died of injuries after Israeli strike, days after Israel Katz claimed a “precise and lethal” operation.

Iran on Monday confirmed the death of Revolutionary Guards naval commander Alireza Tangsiri, days after Israel claimed it had eliminated him in a targeted airstrike — a development that underscores the intensifying shadow war between the two regional rivals.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Succumbed to Injuries Days After Strike

In an official statement carried by the Guards’ Sepah News website, Iranian authorities said Tangsiri had initially survived the strike but later died from his wounds.

The statement noted that he “succumbed to severe injuries” sustained in the attack, confirming what Israel had earlier declared as a successful high-value assassination.

The delayed confirmation suggests the strike inflicted critical damage, even as Tehran initially refrained from publicly acknowledging the loss.

Israel Had Claimed ‘Precise and Lethal Operation’

The announcement comes days after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Tangsiri had been killed in a targeted operation.

“Last night, in a precise and lethal operation, the IDF eliminated the commander of the Revolutionary Guards' navy, Tangsiri, along with senior officers of the naval command,” Katz said in a video statement.

He further alleged: “The man who was directly responsible for the terrorist operation of mining and blocking the Strait of Hormuz to shipping was blown up and eliminated.”

Key Figure in Iran’s Maritime Strategy

Tangsiri was a central figure in Iran’s naval doctrine, particularly in the strategic waters of the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints.

As commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, he oversaw asymmetric naval tactics, including fast-attack craft operations and maritime disruption strategies that have long concerned Western and regional powers.

His killing comes amid a broader escalation following the start of joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

Since then, Israel has claimed responsibility for eliminating several top Iranian figures, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior official Ali Larijani — claims that have not all been independently verified.

In recent days, Israeli forces have also intensified strikes targeting Iran’s naval capabilities. Reports indicate that airstrikes hit multiple Iranian vessels in the Caspian Sea, including missile-equipped ships, patrol craft and support vessels.