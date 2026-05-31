45 newly elected members of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile took their oath in Dharamshala. The parliament, with 18 new faces, is committed to working for the cause of Tibet and raising issues like China's policies in the region.

The newly elected members of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile took an oath before the interim speaker on Sunday in the North Indian hill town of Dharamshala. There are a total of 45 members of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile, including 10 each from three regions, 2 each from five from the religious representation, 2 from America, 2 from Europe and one from Australasia. This time the parliament has 18 new faces.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Parliament Committed to Tibet's Cause

Dawa Tsering, the interim speaker, told ANI, "We just had the oath-taking ceremony of all the 45 newly elected members of the 18th Tibetan parliament in exile. They took an oath before the interim speaker. The election of the speaker and deputy speaker will be held later today, and their swearing-in ceremony will be held tomorrow. The Tibetan parliament is committed to working hard for the cause of Tibet." Dawa further said, "China is creating big and serious problems for Tibetans, like they have started colonial-style boarding schools for Tibetan children. So we always seek some solutions for such problems. Tibet was an independent country before 1959, and now we are seeking international support to pressurise China."

New Members Express Commitment

Lhamo Kyap, the newly elected parliamentarian, told ANI that he always had a strong desire to do something for the cause of Tibet, and then he decided to contest elections to become a member of parliament, and now he wants to render his services to society.

Gompo Dhondup, another newly elected member, also expressed his commitment to the Tibetan cause and expressed gratitude towards the Tibetan community.

US Official Attends Sikyong's Swearing-In

Earlier, on May 28, Brand Kroeger, Senior Advisor to the US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, attended the swearing-in ceremony of the 17th Kashag of the Central Tibetan Administration held in Dharamshala, a US Embassy spokesperson said.

Penpa Tsering, the Sikyong of the 16th Kashag (Cabinet) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), was sworn in as the Sikyong of the 17th Kashag on Wednesday at the Tsuglagkhang courtyard in the presence of the Dalai Lama following his reelection, a statement by the Central Tibetan Administration said.