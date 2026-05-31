India's Consul General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, launched two curtain-raiser events for International Day of Yoga 2026. Attended by nearly 500 people, the events highlighted the growing enthusiasm for Yoga in Eastern China.

As part of the build-up to the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026 celebrations, Consul General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, inaugurated two well-attended curtain raiser events in Shanghai on Sunday, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for Yoga and Indian wellness traditions across Eastern China.

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The first event was a special Yoga Camp organized for Bloodline, East Asia's largest volunteer-driven blood donation programme. Addressing the participants, the Consul General highlighted the importance of Yoga and AYUSH-based wellness practices in promoting preventive healthcare, holistic well-being, and healthy lifestyles. He noted that Yoga's emphasis on physical fitness, mental resilience, and community service resonates strongly with the spirit of volunteerism and social responsibility embodied by Bloodline.

Dual Events Foster Community Spirit

Later, Pratik Mathur delivered the opening remarks at the inauguration of the Annual East China Indian Community Badminton Competition. He thanked members of the Indian community for their active role in promoting awareness and understanding of Yoga throughout the region. He observed that Eastern China has emerged as an important centre for Yoga practice, with increasing participation from people of diverse nationalities and backgrounds.

Expressing appreciation to the organizers, students, volunteers, and community members, the Consul General noted that nearly 500 participants attended the two events. He emphasized that Yoga today represents a shared cultural heritage of humanity, transcending national and cultural boundaries while contributing to the global pursuit of good health and well-being.

Anticipation for IDY 2026 Main Event

The events formed part of the Consulate's ongoing outreach activities leading up to the International Day of Yoga 2026 celebrations on June 21, which are expected to witness extensive participation from the Indian diaspora, Chinese friends of India, Yoga practitioners, students, and wellness enthusiasts across Eastern China.

The Global Significance of Yoga Day

June 21 was declared as the International Yoga Day by the United Nations General Assembly due to the relentless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being apart from striking a balance between all aspects of life. The wider dissemination of information about the benefits of practising Yoga would be beneficial for the health of the world population," the UNGA said in its resolution.

Over the past decade, IDY has evolved into a transformative force, encouraging holistic health, mindfulness, and harmony across cultures and communities. (ANI)