EU Ambassador and diplomats will visit Assam on June 8-9 to launch a roadmap for sustainable livelihoods, innovation, and inclusive economic growth. The visit will also see the launch of the 'Blue Valley' initiative and a new fragrances pilot project.

The European Union Ambassador and diplomats from member nations will visit Assam on June 8-9, as per the Assam Chief Minister's Office. This visit will help launch a roadmap for sustainable livelihoods, innovation, and inclusive economic growth.

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According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Assam, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the growing India-EU partnership, the visit of the EU Ambassador and diplomats from member nations to Guwahati on June 8-9 will help launch a roadmap for sustainable livelihoods, innovation, and inclusive economic growth.

'Blue Valley' Initiative and Fragrance Project

"The European Union's Blue Valley initiative marks a significant step towards empowering women, farmers, and entrepreneurs in sectors such as flavours, food processing, fragrances, tea, and AYUSH," the CMO wrote on X.

It also stated that, on the sidelines of this landmark engagement, and as an outcome of Advantage Assam 2.0, the Bhoomi Poojan of the INLAMOBI Fragrances & Cosmetics Pilot Project will be performed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 9, marking the beginning of a new chapter in value addition, entrepreneurship and employment generation.

As directed by the Assam Chief Minister, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Saturday, reviewed preparations to ensure the successful conduct of these important events.

Jaishankar Strengthens India-EU Strategic Partnership

This comes as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded a two-day official visit to the Republic of Cyprus on May 28. The visit served to solidify the newly formed Strategic Partnership between India and Cyprus while further aligning India's regional objectives with its European partners.

At the invitation of EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Jaishankar participated as a special invitee in the informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers, known as the "Gymnich."

During the working session, the Minister contributed to high-level dialogues regarding the evolving geopolitical landscape, with a primary focus on the critical developments currently unfolding in West Asia and the Middle East. (ANI)