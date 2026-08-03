A woman in Metepec, Mexico, was caught by police after leaping from a rooftop following a breakup. Emergency personnel had tried to talk her down.

A woman in Mexico was caught by police officers after leaping from a rooftop in a suicide attempt following a dispute with her boyfriend that led to a breakup, authorities have confirmed.

The incident occurred in the Izcalli Cuauhtémoc colony in Metepec, Estado de México. According to available information, the woman was reportedly experiencing a nervous crisis after the breakup and climbed to the top of her home.

Emergency Response

Municipal police, Civil Protection personnel and paramedics arrived at the scene after receiving a distress call. Emergency teams attempted to establish a dialogue with the woman to convince her not to harm herself.

However, during the intervention, the woman jumped backwards from the rooftop. Police officers positioned below the home managed to catch her.

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Paramedics provided immediate attention to the woman and transported her to a medical facility for further evaluation to rule out any major injuries. Authorities stated that the emergency response helped safeguard the woman's integrity.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the woman suffered any serious injuries as a result of the incident. The breakup has been cited as the trigger for the suicide attempt.