A wave of fear has spread across the Punjabi community in Canada after singer Teji Kahlon was shot in what appears to be a gang-related attack. The shooting, which reportedly left Kahlon injured, was claimed on social media by men connected to Rohit Godara, a gangster known for his links to several high-profile murders in India.

In a Facebook post, three individuals, Mahender Saran Dilana, Rahul Rinau and Vicky Phalwan, took responsibility for the attack. They said they carried out the shooting because Kahlon was supporting rival gangs with money, weapons, and information.

Gang members claim responsibility online

The men released a post soon after the attack, boasting about the incident.

In their message, they said, “We carried out the shooting in Canada at Teji Kahlon. He was shot in the stomach. If he understands, fine. If not, next time we will finish him.”

Their post quickly spread across social media platforms, creating panic among members of the Punjabi diaspora in Canada and shocking fans of Teji Kahlon. The gang members also accused the singer of being a 'mukhbir' (informant) who was secretly passing information to rival groups.

Warning to rivals and businessmen

In the same Facebook post, the gang issued a serious warning to others who they believe are helping rival groups. They claimed that even accidental support to their enemies would lead to dangerous consequences.

The post read: "Let me make it clear, if anyone, even by mistake, supports our enemies or helps them in any way, we will not spare their families. We’ll destroy them. This is a warning to all brothers, businessmen, builders, hawala operators, and whoever else. This is just the beginning. Watch what happens next."

Police in Canada have not officially confirmed the attackers' identities, but investigations are ongoing. Local media reported that Kahlon was shot in the stomach and is receiving medical care, reports NDTV.

Who is Teji Kahlon?

Teji Kahlon is a Punjabi singer known for his regional music videos and social media presence. He is among many Punjabi artists who moved to Canada in recent years to grow their careers within the thriving overseas Punjabi music industry.

While not a household name like some leading stars, Kahlon has a loyal following on social media. His songs often focus on Punjab’s youth and lifestyle. However, police are now examining possible links between Kahlon and certain criminal networks that operate both in India and abroad.

Who is Rohit Godara?

Rohit Godara, also known as Rawatram Swami, hails from Lunkaransar in Bikaner, Rajasthan. He is a wanted gangster in India and is believed to be currently hiding in the United Kingdom.

Godara's name has appeared in several high-profile criminal cases, including:

The murder of gangster Raju Thehat in Sikar in December 2022

The killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022, where he allegedly assisted the main suspects

The murder of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in December 2023

Rohit Godara is also accused of running extortion rackets and controlling criminal activities across Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has listed him as one of India’s most dangerous fugitives.

A global gang network

Rohit Godara is said to be closely associated with Goldy Brar, another fugitive gangster believed to be hiding in the United States. Together, they run a large criminal network extending across India, the U.S., Canada, and parts of Europe.

The recent attack on Teji Kahlon is seen as part of an ongoing turf war among rival Indian gangs operating overseas. Just days earlier, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, named Hari Boxer, was shot in the United States. Godara had also claimed responsibility for that attack, saying he and Goldy Brar had planned it together.

Violence spreading beyond borders

The gang rivalry that began in India has now spread to North America, where large Punjabi communities live. These groups often use social media to issue threats, claim credit for attacks, and recruit members.

Law enforcement agencies in both India and Canada have been tracking the activities of such gangs. Officials fear these attacks may increase if not checked soon. Canadian police are said to be coordinating with Indian authorities to understand the network behind the latest shooting.

Canada's growing problem with Indian gangs

Canada has seen a worrying rise in gang violence involving individuals of Indian origin, particularly from Punjab and Haryana. Several criminal groups have roots in India but continue to operate internationally, taking advantage of the large South Asian diaspora.

Experts say that what was once local rivalry has now turned into transnational organized crime. These gangs are reportedly involved in drug trafficking, extortion, and illegal money transfers. The use of social media for public threats and warnings has made the problem even more visible.

Authorities begin probe

Canadian police have launched an investigation into the shooting of Teji Kahlon. They are reviewing CCTV footage and social media posts linked to the incident. Officials are also trying to verify if the shooters are still in Canada or have fled abroad.

Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not yet issued an official statement, but sources say that Indian security agencies are closely monitoring the situation, especially given the connection to wanted fugitives like Godara and Goldy Brar.

Community in fear and shock

Punjabi community leaders in Canada have urged people to stay calm and cooperate with local law enforcement. Many have expressed worry about how violent gang rivalries from India are putting ordinary immigrants and artists at risk.

Fans of Teji Kahlon flooded social media with prayers for his recovery and messages condemning the violence. Many said that music and art should never become targets of gang wars.

The attack on Teji Kahlon once again shows how India’s gang wars have spilled over international borders. What began as local rivalries in Punjab and Rajasthan is now creating fear thousands of miles away.

As police continue their investigation, questions remain about how these gangs are operating freely abroad and how long it will take to stop their reach.