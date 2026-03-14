US CENTCOM launched Operation Epic Fury, deploying B-2 stealth bombers to deliver long-range fire against the Iranian regime. The operation also saw a US KC-135 refueling aircraft crash in Iraq, killing all six crew members aboard.

US Launches 'Operation Epic Fury' Against Iran

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday (local time) said B-2 stealth bombers have taken off to carry out a mission as part of Operation Epic Fury, aimed at "eliminating threats" posed by the Iranian "regime" and preventing the Persian Gulf country from rebuilding its capabilities in the future. CENTCOM said the bombers launched to deliver long-range firepower during the operation. "B-2 stealth bombers takeoff to conduct a mission during Operation Epic Fury, delivering long-range fire to not only eliminate the threat from the Iranian regime today, but also eliminate their ability to rebuild in the future," the command posted on X. B-2 stealth bombers takeoff to conduct a mission during Operation Epic Fury, delivering long-range fire to not only eliminate the threat from the Iranian regime today, but also eliminate their ability to rebuild in the future. pic.twitter.com/ebyUYNnOLo — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 13, 2026

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US Refueling Aircraft Crashes in Iraq

Earlier, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that all six crew members aboard the US KC-135 refuelling aircraft that crashed in western Iraq on March 12 have died. According to a statement by the US CENTCOM, the aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury. The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation, but officials confirmed that the incident was not caused by hostile fire or friendly fire. "The aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace March 12 during Operation Epic Fury. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," the statement read.

The Command said the names of the deceased service members will be withheld until at least 24 hours after their families have been notified.

Earlier on Thursday, the US CENTCOM confirmed the loss of a US Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling aircraft over Iraq while supporting military operations, according to an official press release. According to a release, CENTCOM stated that the incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, the US-led operation against the Iranian regime to dismantle the security apparatus and prioritise locations that pose an imminent threat. "Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, while the second aircraft was able to land safely," the release said. "This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," the release added.

Iran Claims Responsibility for Crash

However, Iran's state media, citing the spokesman for the Central Headquarters of Iran's Military, claimed that the US military refuelling plane was shot down by a missile fired by resistance groups in Western Iraq. The spokesperson further told Press TV that all six of the service members on board had been killed.

The Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) also said in a statement that the air defence systems of the Resistance Front succeeded in targeting a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker tanker while it was refuelling an aggressor fighter jet, Press TV reported. (ANI)