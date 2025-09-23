In what appears to be a war between two rival gangs, Rohit Godara has accused Lawrence Bishnoi of being a traitor, claiming he colluded with an American agency and revealed sensitive information.

In what appears to be a war between two rival gangs, Rohit Godara has accused Lawrence Bishnoi of being a traitor, claiming he colluded with an American agency and revealed sensitive information.

In an unverified social media post, Godara claimed a nexus between Lawrence and an American agency, and said that Lawrence had joined forces with the American agency to save his brother Anmol and now provides them with intelligence information about the country. He alleged that Lawrence Bishnoi intends to harm actor Salman Khan to gain fame. Godara has also urged the media not to link him or his associates with Lawrence Bishnoi, whom he described as a traitor.

Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara are wanted by the National Investigation Agency and several state police units; Brar is suspected to be in the US, and Godara in the UK.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A few days back, a shocking incident unfolded in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, when gunshots were fired outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani's residence around 3:45 am on September 12. The attack, claimed by notorious gangsters Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar on social media, sent shockwaves through the community.

Disha Patani House Firing

Later on September 17, the two accused involved in the firing outside actor Disha Patani's father's residence in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, succumbed to injuries following an encounter in a joint operation by Delhi Police and UP STF in Ghaziabad.

Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun, affiliated with notorious gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, were injured during the encounter near the Tronica City area of Ghaziabad and later succumbed to injuries.

Both the accused (Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun), who were injured following an encounter with the police, have succumbed to injuries, according to Delhi Police.

Both accused were residents of Haryana. Ravinda alias Kullu was from Rohtak, while Arun was from Rohtak.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)



