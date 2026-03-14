Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi joined a Quds Day march, vowing Iran will stand firm against attacks. Thousands protested the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in recent US-Israel strikes on Feb 28 in Tehran.

Iran 'Will NEVER Cower Before Attacks': Foreign Minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi joined a march in Iran to mark the International Quds Day and said that Iran would stand firm and not cower in the face of attacks. In a post on X, Araghchi said, "Proud and honored to have accompanied the Strong and Resilient People of Iran to mark International Quds Day. Iranians will ALWAYS stand firm and NEVER cower before cowardly attacks. Video: Reaction of demonstrators when Tehran was bombed today is nightmare for aggressors." Proud and honored to have accompanied the Strong and Resilient People of Iran to mark International Quds Day. Iranians will ALWAYS stand firm and NEVER cower before cowardly attacks. Video: Reaction of demonstrators when Tehran was bombed today is nightmare for aggressors. pic.twitter.com/0dtcHXMlTE — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 13, 2026

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Thousands Protest Assassination of Supreme Leader

Thousands of people on Friday gathered in Tehran on the occasion of Youm-e-Quds day and held protest marches condemning the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the joint US-Israel strikes on February 28. Visuals shared by the state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), showed large crowds taking to the streets carrying Iranian flags and portraits of Khamenei while chanting slogans condemning the US and Israel. Demonstrators described the strikes as acts of aggression and voiced anger over the escalating conflict in the region.

What is Quds Day?

Youm-e-Quds is an annual international day held on the last Friday of Ramzan to express support for Palestine and oppose the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. Large rallies are held, usually beginning after the Friday prayers.

Iran's first supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, established Quds Day in 1979 shortly after the Iranian Revolution to show solidarity with Palestinians and reject Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem. It has since become a symbol of resistance, as per Al Jazeera.

President Urges Unity and Resilience

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also called on citizens to participate actively in Quds Day events, describing the occasion as a symbol of support for the Palestinian cause and oppressed people around the world. In a post on X, Pezeshkian said Quds Day represents solidarity with Palestine and emphasised the importance of public participation in national events.

Referring to the country's leadership, the Iranian President said the people's awareness and presence play a key role in ensuring the country's strength and urged citizens to demonstrate unity and resilience through their participation, saying such presence would disappoint Iran's adversaries. "Quds Day is a manifestation of support for the cause of Palestine and the defence of the oppressed peoples of the world. In emulation of the Supreme Leader, who, in his message, emphasised the presence and insight of the people and regarded it as the guarantor of the country's power. I invite the dear people of the country to more enthusiastically than in past days, through their presence in the field, disappoint the enemies of Iran," Pezeshkian said. (ANI)