Shots were fired at Kapil Sharma's Kaps Café in Surrey, Canada, with no injuries reported. Gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kulvir Sidhu from Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility online. Police have launched investigation into the repeated attacks

Another firing incident has been reported at Kaps Café, owned by popular Indian comedian Kapil Sharma, in Surrey, Canada. According to early reports, unidentified individuals opened fire at the café late Wednesday night, with at least three rounds discharged. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

A short video circulating online shows the café’s exterior shortly after the gunfire, with locals alerting police to the scene. The Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrived promptly, cordoning off the area and beginning forensic examination.

In a troubling twist, gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kulvir Sidhu, reportedly members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, have claimed responsibility for the shooting. The duo allegedly posted messages on social media soon after the incident, boasting about the attack.

Authorities in Canada are now investigating the possible gang connection and motive behind the firing. This marks the latest in a series of attacks targeting Kapil Sharma’s café in recent months. Earlier this year, the same café had been fired upon in a similar late-night assault, prompting security concerns around Indian-owned businesses in Surrey.

Police have not yet confirmed any arrests, but surveillance footage from nearby establishments is being reviewed. Officials have also stepped up security around the area and have urged the public to remain calm while the investigation continues.

The incident has sparked widespread concern among the Indian community in Canada, as Kapil Sharma’s café is a popular cultural hub known for its connection to the comedian’s celebrity brand.