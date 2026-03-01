CENTCOM confirmed six US crew members died in a KC-135 aircraft crash in western Iraq on March 12. The refuelling plane went down during Operation Epic Fury. Officials stated the crash was not caused by hostile or friendly fire.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday confirmed that all six crew members aboard the US KC-135 refuelling aircraft that crashed in western Iraq on March 12 have died.

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Investigation Rules Out Hostile Fire

According to a statement by the US CENTCOM, the aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury. The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation, but officials confirmed that the incident was not caused by hostile fire or friendly fire. "The aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace March 12 during Operation Epic Fury. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," the statement read.

The Command said the names of the deceased service members will be withheld until at least 24 hours after their families have been notified.

Initial Report and Operation Details

Earlier on Thursday, the US CENTCOM confirmed the loss of a US Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling aircraft over Iraq while supporting military operations, according to an official press release.

According to a release, CENTCOM stated that the incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, the US-led operation against the Iranian regime to dismantle the security apparatus and prioritise locations that pose an imminent threat. "Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, while the second aircraft was able to land safely," the release said. "This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," the release added.

Iran Claims Responsibility

However, Iran's state media, citing the spokesman for the Central Headquarters of Iran's Military, claimed that the US military refuelling plane was shot down by a missile fired by resistance groups in Western Iraq. The spokesperson further told Press TV that all six of the service members on board had been killed.

The Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) also said in a statement that the air defence systems of the Resistance Front succeeded in targeting a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker tanker while it was refuelling an aggressor fighter jet, Press TV reported.