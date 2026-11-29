A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Southern California, forcing a Delta Air Lines flight to abandon its landing approach at Los Angeles International Airport. A dramatic video of the incident has since drawn attention online

A dramatic moment unfolded at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on Saturday morning, November 28. A Delta Air Lines passenger aircraft approaching the runway was instructed by air traffic control to abandon its landing as tremors shook the region.

A livestream recording captured the aircraft approaching the airport when the air traffic controller issued an urgent warning to the pilots.

"Delta 1972, go around," the controller said, before adding, "We're having a big earthquake."

Scroll to load tweet…

The pilots followed the instructions and pulled the aircraft away from its landing approach. The incident was captured on video, with the footage showing the aircraft changing course as the earthquake rattled the surrounding area.

Scroll to load tweet…

5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Aftershocks Across Southern California

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the preliminary magnitude 5.0 earthquake was centred approximately 3 miles (5 kilometres) southwest of Manhattan Beach, a coastal city located southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The earthquake struck at around 9:30 am local time and was followed by dozens of aftershocks. The tremors were felt across densely populated parts of Southern California, catching residents off guard during the holiday weekend.

The earthquake also caused concern at the historic Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena. One of the subsequent aftershocks reportedly caused the press box to sway ahead of a college football rivalry game between the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles.

Southern California is located near several active fault lines, making earthquakes relatively common in the region. However, the latest tremor was particularly noticeable, with residents reporting significant shaking.

Emergency Teams Inspect Damage As Officials Monitor Situation

Following the earthquake, the Los Angeles Fire Department temporarily activated its earthquake response system. Personnel from all 106 neighbourhood fire stations were deployed to inspect infrastructure and assess possible damage.

However, the department later returned to normal operations after reporting no immediate cases of serious injuries or major structural damage in the city.

The tremors also affected parts of Los Angeles International Airport, where reports indicated that airport fixtures and windows were damaged. The incident prompted safety checks as authorities assessed the impact of the earthquake.

Meanwhile, officials urged residents to remain alert as aftershocks could continue for minutes, hours or even days following the initial earthquake.

The dramatic footage of the Delta flight abandoning its landing has since brought attention to the incident, highlighting the importance of precautionary decisions during unexpected emergencies.