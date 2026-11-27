Gunjit Singh Bakshi has raised serious concerns regarding three missing Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan, demanding a thorough investigation into the security lapse during their delegation visit for the 557th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Gunjit Singh Bakshi of Sikh Brotherhood International has expressed serious concern over the alleged disappearance of three Sikh pilgrims from Punjab who were part of a delegation visiting historic Gurdwaras in Pakistan for the 557th Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, raising questions over security arrangements and calling for a thorough investigation into the incident. Bakshi on Thursday questioned whether the missing pilgrims had come into contact with Pakistani intelligence agencies and whether they had separated from the delegation due to coercion, inducements or any other activity. "Did the three pilgrims come into contact with Pakistani intelligence agencies? Every angle must be thoroughly investigated," Bakshi told ANI, while emphasising that there was no official confirmation regarding these apprehensions so far. He said that Sikh pilgrims travel to Pakistan with deep faith and reverence to pay obeisance at historic shrines, and ensuring their safety and security was the responsibility of the Pakistani government. "If security measures were indeed foolproof, how and where did the three pilgrims go missing?" he questioned, demanding answers from the Pakistani authorities over the alleged lapse.

Bakshi said that any compromise with the sanctity of religious pilgrimages and the safety of devotees cannot be tolerated, adding that the Government of Pakistan and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) must take immediate steps to trace the missing pilgrims. He called for operations to be launched on a war footing and urged the Pakistani authorities to clarify how three Indian pilgrims allegedly vanished despite strict surveillance and security cordons. Bakshi also appealed to the Government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Indian security agencies to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the incident, take up the matter urgently with Pakistan and ensure the safe return of the missing pilgrims. He said that the complete truth must be brought to light and accountability fixed for the concerned officials if negligence is established at any level. Bakshi further stated that Sikh Brotherhood International stands firmly with the families of the missing pilgrims during this difficult hour, reiterating that the safety of devotees and national security must not be compromised. The development comes as thousands of Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan for the Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib. Earlier, a delegation of 1,822 Sikh pilgrims had departed from Amritsar, Punjab, on Sunday to visit Pakistan for the Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib. The pilgrims were dispatched from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)'s main office in Amritsar after receiving their visas on Saturday. The delegation was scheduled to visit several historic Sikh shrines, including Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib and Dera Sahib, among others, and return to India on December 1. Sri Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, is considered one of the most sacred sites in Sikhism. SGPC Secretary S Balwinder Singh Kahalwan had said that passports of 1,828 pilgrims were sent to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, of which visas were issued to 1,822 pilgrims, while six were denied visas. The Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji was observed on November 24, coinciding with Kartik Purnima. (ANI)