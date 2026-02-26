Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took a test ride on Japan's SC Maglev, a high-speed train capable of 600 km/h. The visit highlights growing India-Japan collaboration on high-speed rail, green hydrogen, and academic excellence.

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, took a test ride on Japan's famous SC Maglev during his official visit to Japan. The high-speed train uses advanced magnetic levitation technology, allowing it to travel at extremely high speeds with minimal friction. During the demonstration run, he experienced the train's smooth, silent movement and cutting-edge safety features. The visit highlighted technological cooperation between India and Japan, especially for high-speed rail projects. His ride symbolized growing collaboration and interest in adopting modern rail innovations for India's future transportation development.

About the SC Maglev Technology

The SC Maglev is Japan's advanced high-speed magnetic levitation train developed by the Central Japan Railway Company. It uses superconducting magnets to lift and propel the train above the tracks, eliminating friction and allowing speeds over 600 km/h. Tested on the Yamanashi Maglev Line, it set a world speed record of 603 km/h in 2015. The SC Maglev operates on the Chuo Shinkansen line, connecting Tokyo and Nagoya rapidly.

Strengthening India-Japan Ties

Earlier in the day, CM Adityanath expressed gratitude to the Japanese government and the Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture for their role in strengthening India-Japan ties and advancing clean energy collaboration.

Speaking in Yamanashi, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said he was delighted that the Japanese government and the Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture were playing a significant role in deepening relations between India and Japan and furthering the vision of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I am very delighted that the Japanese government and the Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture are playing a significant role in strengthening the relationship between Japan and India, and in advancing the efforts made by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," UP CM Yogi Adityanath said.

Collaboration on Green Energy and Academia

The Chief Minister also highlighted collaboration in the field of green hydrogen and academic excellence. Referring to an initiative proposed during the Governor's visit to Uttar Pradesh, he said the state has launched a major programme to develop Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur as a Centre of Excellence. "Following the initiative initiated by the Governor during his visit to Uttar Pradesh, we have launched a major program to develop IIT Kanpur as a Centre of Excellence. I am confident that this green hydrogen technology can play a major role in advancing Prime Minister Modi's mission to achieve Uttar Pradesh's energy self-sufficiency", he said. (ANI)