Israeli President Isaac Herzog hailed India as 'an essential part of a great future for the Middle East' during a meeting with PM Narendra Modi. He also stressed Israel's role in India's future and urged for greater university collaboration.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday described India as "an essential part of a great future for the Middle East", while emphasising the growing importance of India-Israel cooperation during his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the latter's two-day state visit to the country.

Addressing the meeting, the Israeli President stated that Israel was also an "essential part of the great future" of India, while noting India's economic growth, which has garnered much attention from around the world. "With an expression of compassion and alliance with Israel and its story, I believe that India is an essential part of a great future for the Middle East, and Israel can be an essential part of the great future of India. I have seen your track record for economic growth. It is something that is attracting attention from around the world," he said.

Collaboration in Education and Innovation

Herzog highlighted the potential for collaboration between Indian and Israeli universities, saying, "We should recognise the young Indian talent across the globe--students in colleges, universities, and research centres--who are driving innovation. With changes in the geostrategic situation, including the possibilities for learning around the world, Indian and Israeli universities have a golden opportunity to shape the future of our young generation."

President Herzog also encouraged student exchanges, inviting Indian students to study in Israel and Israeli students to study in India, adding that strengthening connectivity between the two nations could "transform the entire geostrategic situation to the advantage of the Global South, linking it to the U.S. and Southeast Asia through the Eastern Hemisphere."

The Israeli President concluded by acknowledging India's global leadership in multiple fields and expressing enthusiasm for PM Modi's visit, stating, "We know that you lead the world in many fields, and we are happy and excited that you are here with us."

Warm Reception and Symbolic Gestures

Ahead of their meeting, President Herzog extended a warm welcome to the Prime Minister in a post on X. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of Israel welcome you with open arms. I look forward to hosting you today in Jerusalem!" Herzog wrote in his post. The post reflected the warmth surrounding PM Modi's visit, which has drawn significant public and political attention in Israel. Both leaders also planted a sapling at the Presidential office, reflecting a warm and personal dimension to their diplomatic interaction.

PM Modi Pays Respects at Yad Vashem

Ahead of his meeting with the Israeli President, PM Modi paid his respects at Yad Vashem, Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust in Jerusalem. (ANI)