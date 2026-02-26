PM Modi met Israeli President Isaac Herzog to bolster strategic ties. He paid respects at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and was awarded the Knesset Medal, the parliament's highest honour, during his two-day state visit to Israel.

PM Modi Meets Israeli President to Bolster Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog as part of his two-day state visit to Israel. The meeting between the two leaders focused on strengthening bilateral ties, deepening strategic cooperation, and enhancing people-to-people relations between India and Israel.

Ahead of the meeting, President Herzog extended a warm welcome to the Prime Minister in a post on X. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of Israel welcome you with open arms. I look forward to hosting you today in Jerusalem!" Herzog wrote in his post. The post reflected the warmth surrounding PM Modi's visit, which has drawn significant public and political attention in Israel.

Both leaders planted a sapling at the Presidential office, reflecting a warm and personal dimension to their diplomatic interaction.

Homage Paid at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial

Ahead of his meeting with the Israeli President, PM Modi paid his respects at Yad Vashem, Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust in Jerusalem. Both leaders also planted a sapling at the site. He was accompanied by his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu. The leaders stood in silence at the Hall of Remembrance while recitations in Kaddish were on, honouring the victims of the Holocaust. The focus was respect, remembrance, and hope for peace and humanity.

PM Modi also laid a wreath at the memorial site. "Honouring the memory of victims of the Holocaust and renewing our shared commitment to uphold peace and human dignity. PM Narendra Modi visited Yad Vasham, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center. This was the second visit of PM to Yad Vashem. PM laid a wreath and paid homage to the victims of the Holocaust. PM also visited the poignant Book of Names Hall, a powerful tribute preserving the memory of millions who perished during the holocaust. The memorial stands as a solemn reminder of the brutality of the past and our collective resolve to stand against injustice and create a better world," said the MEA.

Yad Vashem is Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust, located in Jerusalem. Established in 1953, it is dedicated to preserving the memory of the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators during World War II. The memorial includes the Holocaust History Museum, the Hall of Names, and the Children's Memorial. Yad Vashem also honours the "Righteous Among the Nations", non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews.

Knesset Confers Highest Honour on PM Modi

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli Parliament conferred the "Speaker of the Knesset Medal" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the highest honour of the Knesset. The award was conferred in recognition of PM Modi's "exceptional contribution through his personal leadership" to strengthen strategic relations between India and Israel.

The medal was conferred after PM Modi's speech in the Israeli Parliament. After his speech, PM Modi interacted with members of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. The MPs took selfies and photographs with PM Modi. PM Modi received a standing ovation during his speech, which was also marked by rapturous applause.

Highlighting Ancient India-Israel Ties

In his speech, PM Modi said there is great admiration for Israel's resolve, courage, and achievements in India. "Long before we related to each other as modern States, we were linked by ties that go back more than two thousand years. The Book of Esther refers to India as Hodu. The Talmud records trade with India in ancient times," he said.

"Jewish merchants travelled across sea routes that connected the Mediterranean with the Indian Ocean. They came seeking opportunity and dignity. And, in India, they became one of us. Jewish communities have lived in India without fear of persecution or discrimination. They have preserved their faith and participated fully in society. That record is a source of pride for us," he added.

Bilateral Talks with Netanyahu

Following his engagement with the Israeli President, PM Modi will also set to hold bilateral and delegation-level talks with his Israeli counterpart, Netanyahu. (ANI)