Authorities in Illinois thwarted a mass shooting plot by 19-year-old white supremacist Alexandros Paporakis, who targeted a Hindu temple in Aurora. Paporakis, who harbored violent anti-Indian sentiments and authored a hateful manifesto, was arrested after his weapon jammed before the attack.

The FBI and police from Palatine and Mount Prospect, Illinois, worked together to thwart what may have been a significant terror plan against the Indian population in the Chicago region. Authorities detained Alexandros Paporakis, 19, of Palatine. Paporakis, a white supremacist who works at Taco Bell, is charged with organising a mass shooting at a neighbouring Hindu temple in Aurora.

Paporakis was taken into custody, probably only hours before he intended to carry out his heinous schemes and attack the biggest Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois. However, what prevented him from carrying out the assault? A jammed gun, according to the cops.

Prosecutors claim that Paporakis may have accomplished his goal of carrying out what he called an assault on “a special day”. But his efforts were derailed by a jammed gun. According to the prosecution, the suspect admitted that his gun had jammed and that he had left the area "super fast" without being noticed when he contacted a coworker early that day.

Who Is Alexandros Paporakis?

19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis lives in Palatine, Illinois. Prosecutors from the Cook County State's Attorney's Office claim that Paporakis had previously told his Taco Bell coworkers that he "could not wait to kill Indian people" and displayed violent anti-Indian sentiments.

An eight-page manifesto titled "Why I Fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto)" that Paporakis emailed to a colleague was found by investigators. He called Black, Jewish, and Indian people "subhumans" in the paper and outlined plans to murder as many of them as possible. Additionally, he reportedly described himself as "a sociopathic white supremacist Neo-Nazi filled with hatred, fantasising about mass murder nearly every day."

On the day he reportedly planned to carry out the assault, Paporakis was arrested as he was leaving his Palatine home on North Baldwin Court.

Police Recover Weapons

During a search of the 19-year-old self-proclaimed White supremacist's home, police recovered:

- An AR-style rifle without a serial number ("ghost gun")

- Multiple loaded magazines, extra ammunition, and tactical gear, including body armour bearing white supremacist patches

- A gas canister emblazoned with an anti-South Asian slur

- Multiple items featuring Nazi imagery

Paporakis has been charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of weapons and is currently being held in custody. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30.