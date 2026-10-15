The Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book showed the U.S. economy continues to grow slightly to moderately, while businesses face rising inflationary pressures.

Economic output expanded across nine Federal Reserve districts, driven primarily by resilient manufacturing.

Escalating energy expenses, rising freight surcharges, import tariffs, and elevated insurance premiums intensified cost burdens, squeezing corporate profit margins.

Total employment levels changed little overall, with companies increasingly turning to artificial intelligence and efficiency gains to reduce hiring needs.

Commercial activity across the United States expanded at a slight to moderate pace in recent weeks, as businesses struggle with mounting input costs, elevated policy uncertainty, and shifting consumer habits, according to the Federal Reserve’s latest Beige Book released Wednesday.

Manufacturing Aids Growth

Nine of the Federal Reserve’s 12 regional districts recorded gains in overall economic activity, ranging from slight to moderate, while three districts reported no significant change. The Dallas region led performance with robust, broad-based strength in industrial manufacturing. Six additional districts saw modest to moderate growth in their manufacturing bases, while the remaining five districts saw flat or minimal growth in industrial output.

Sectors outside of production exhibited more muted results. Overall consumer spending showed little to no growth nationwide. Five of six reporting districts noted flat or declining automobile sales, and more than half reported that higher-income households contributed the most to retail activity, while lower-income shoppers exercised greater caution.

However, the tourism sector showed signs of improvement and contributed to wider economic growth.

Energy Costs Weighed On Growth

Price growth remained a key concern across all regions, driven largely by higher crude oil and refined product prices. Higher diesel fuel costs led to widespread transportation surcharges across logistics networks, while tariffs, commodity prices, and commercial insurance rates added further costs. Three districts described price growth as robust, eight as moderate, and four noted that price increases had accelerated since the previous report.

Consumer-facing enterprises reported compressing profit margins, citing growing buyer resistance to further energy-related price hikes. To protect margins, businesses reported using targeted discounts and selective price adjustments to contain costs. As existing supplier contracts and price hedges expire, many firms anticipate further cost adjustments in the coming months.

AI Investments Temper Workforce Expansion

National employment levels showed little net change overall, with labor availability generally aligning with open positions, despite ongoing shortages in specialized trade and technical roles. Three districts cited modest workforce expansion, five reported slight increases, and four indicated no change in headcount.

Firms in five districts reported taking steps to constrain headcount through attrition, deferred hiring, or lowered recruitment targets to gain efficiency from AI agents and bots. Meanwhile, wages continued to rise at a slight to moderate pace.

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