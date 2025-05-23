The White House condemned the killing of two Israeli diplomats in Washington, DC, calling it a brutal act of anti-Semitism. President Trump vowed justice, and security has been heightened nationwide as the suspect remains in custody.

Washington DC : The White House has expressed strongest condemnation on the killing of two Israeli diplomats in Washington DC.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “President Trump is saddened and outraged over the brutal murder of two Israeli embassy staff here in Washington, D.C. last night. Yaron Leshinsky and Sarah Milgram were a beautiful young couple. In fact, we learned that Yaron was planning to propose to Sarah next week in Jerusalem. ”

She added, "Yaron's father, Daniel, spoke about the young couple's devotion for one another this morning. He said, “they were in love, one for the other. The embassy told us they were like a star couple at the embassy. I never expected something like this. He had his whole life before him.”

Leavitt underscored, “These words, especially every parent knows, are heart wrenching. The evil of anti-Semitism must be eradicated from our society. I spoke to the attorney general this morning. The Department of Justice will be prosecuting the perpetrator responsible for this to the fullest extent of the law. Hatred has no place in the United States of America under President Donald Trump. Everyone here at the White House is praying for the victims' friends and families during this unimaginable time.”

Earlier, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Thursday (US local time) that the threat level has been elevated nationwide for all Americans. Speaking to reporters at the Capital Jewish Museum where the shooting took place, she confirmed enhanced security measures implemented the previous evening. "US Marshals are coordinating closely to protect our embassy and ambassador while this investigation remains active," she stated, urging all citizens to stay alert regardless of their background.

Separately, Karoline Leavitt detailed existing administration anti-antisemitism efforts during her briefing, highlighting the president's executive order establishing the Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism and related student visa enforcement measures.

This follows after two staff members from the Embassy of Israel were fatally shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC.

The suspect, whom DC police identified as 30-year-old Chicago native Elias Rodriguez, pretended to be a bystander after the shooting, CNN reported, citing an eyewitness.

According to CNN, when police arrived, the man turned himself in and shouted "Free, Free Palestine" while being handcuffed. He is currently in custody, according to authorities. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said the man “implied that he committed the offense.”

Authorities are investigating possible motives, including terrorism and antisemitism, although the full context behind his actions remains under review.