    Israeli diplomat's son assaulted in US jail, bizarre attack stemmed from sausage conversation

    In a shocking incident, the son of an Israeli diplomat was assaulted in a US jail in a brazen attack that reportedly stemmed from a seemingly mundane conversation about the ingredients of sausages.

    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 6:51 PM IST

    A son of an Israeli diplomat in the US was beaten by an inmate in a Miami-Dade County jail holding cell on Wednesday. The victim, Avraham Gil was arrested by the Miami police for allegedly running his bike on police personnel and evading arrest. This became a high-profile case after lawyers of Gil tried to initiate diplomatic immunity for their client.

    The court declined the offering of diplomatic immunity as it is awarded only to diplomats and not their family members. However, Avraham Gil was put into house arrest on January 27 as an investigation and the ruling of the case by the court was due.

    The diplomat's son was called by the police for a fresh mugshot or a photo in the Miami-Dade County jail. Avraham Gil upon arriving waited for some time for his turn and was held in the holding cell. Gil got into a conversation with an inmate and the conversation about the ingredients of sausages went smoothly until the inmate attacked Gil.

    32-year-old Blake Elvis Ermus punched multiple times at Avraham Gil until the police arrived and separated both. Blake is now facing charges of felony battery by a detainee. Avraham Gil completed his mugshot calmly and went back to house arrest.

    An incident report revealed, “Was having a conversation with the defendant (Ermus) about the ingredients of the sausages. At some point, the defendant approached the victim and punched him multiple times.”

