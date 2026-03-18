US intelligence says Iran has not tried to rebuild its nuclear enrichment program after the June 2025 US-Israel strikes. The assessment contradicts Donald Trump’s claim that Tehran posed an “imminent” nuclear threat.

Fresh testimony from America’s top intelligence official has raised new questions about the rationale behind the ongoing US military campaign against Iran. According to the latest assessment presented to lawmakers, US intelligence agencies believe Iran has not attempted to rebuild its nuclear enrichment capabilities following the massive US-Israeli strikes that destroyed key facilities in 2025. The finding appears to contradict repeated claims by President Donald Trump that Tehran posed an imminent nuclear threat.

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Intelligence Testimony Challenges War Narrative

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, a close political ally of President Donald Trump, presented the assessment in written testimony submitted to the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of the US government’s annual threat review.

The document states that Iran’s nuclear enrichment infrastructure was effectively wiped out during the joint US-Israeli military operation carried out in June 2025.

“As a result of Operation Midnight Hammer, Iran's nuclear enrichment program was obliterated. There has been no efforts since then to try to rebuild their enrichment capability,” Gabbard said in the testimony to the Senate intelligence committee.

The conclusion is significant because the Trump administration has repeatedly argued that Iran was moving dangerously close to developing a nuclear weapon.

Why The Finding Was Not Mentioned At Hearing

During the Senate hearing, Gabbard did not initially repeat the assessment publicly, prompting questions from lawmakers.

When a Democratic senator pressed her on why the key conclusion was absent from her spoken remarks, Gabbard said she simply did not have enough time during the session to read the entire written statement.

She did not dispute the intelligence finding.

The exchange has added fuel to an already intense political debate in Washington over the justification for the ongoing war with Iran.

Trump’s Claims Of “Imminent Threat”

President Trump has repeatedly defended the military campaign, saying he ordered the February 28 strikes alongside Israel because Iran posed an “imminent threat.”

The president has argued that Tehran was only weeks away from producing a nuclear weapon — a claim that many independent analysts and international observers have questioned.

Immediately after the June 2025 bombing campaign, Trump had declared that US forces had completely destroyed Iran’s nuclear sites.

But since the latest escalation in the conflict, the administration has warned that Iran was again nearing nuclear capability — an assertion that now appears inconsistent with the intelligence community’s assessment.

Resignation Inside US Intelligence Circles

The controversy deepened further this week after a senior aide to Gabbard resigned.

The official publicly stated that there was no imminent threat from Iran, suggesting the US president had been influenced by Israeli intelligence assessments and media narratives.

The resignation has intensified scrutiny of the intelligence used to justify the war.

Also read: Trump says Israel 'would never' use nuclear weapon in war with Iran

Iranian Leadership Hit Hard But Regime Survives

Despite the heavy bombardment and targeted killings carried out during weeks of strikes, US intelligence believes Iran’s political system remains intact.

Gabbard told senators the Islamic Republic has suffered serious damage to its leadership and military structure, but the state itself continues to function.

“The US intelligence community assesses the regime in Iran to be intact but largely degraded due to attacks on its leadership and military capabilities,” she said.

One of the most dramatic developments in the conflict was the killing of Iran’s longtime supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during the strikes.

Iran Could Rebuild Its Military Over Time

Even though Iran has not restarted nuclear enrichment efforts, intelligence agencies warn that the country could attempt to rebuild its broader military power if the current regime survives.

“If a hostile regime survives, it will likely seek to begin a years-long effort to rebuild its military, missiles, and UAV forces,” Gabbard said.

The comment reflects concerns among US security officials that Tehran could gradually restore its military capabilities after suffering heavy losses in the ongoing conflict.