Women Safety Apps Every College Girl and Working Woman Must Have
Women safety apps are essential for college-going girls and working women. These apps offer quick emergency alerts, location tracking, and instant help, ensuring better protection and confidence while travelling alone or facing unsafe situations.
These are the apps every girl should have on her phone
In today's world, women's safety is a major concern. From home to work or college, danger can be anywhere. These safety apps are essential for every woman's smartphone.
1. bsafe - Never Walk Alone
This app is for women's safety. When in danger, send your GPS location and video to family and friends. Create emergency contact groups to decide who gets notified.
2. My Safetipin
Another useful app for women's safety. It has GPS tracking and emergency contacts. It also notifies you when entering unsafe areas, helping you stay cautious.
3. Shake2Safety
In danger and can't use your phone? Just shake it or press the power button to alert emergency contacts. This app works even without an internet connection.
4. 112 India
112 is the government's emergency number. The 112 India app helps women get protection. It uses GPS to find their location and alerts local police or volunteers.
5. Satark India-Women Safety App
This app is also very useful for women. During dangerous times, women can send information to family and friends to get help.
More Women's Safety Apps
Many other safety apps exist, like Raksha, Smart 24x7, and I'M Safe. Keeping these on your phone can provide protection when you need it most, as help may not be nearby.
