When Trump 2.0's likely CIA chief pick Kash Patel slammed western media's Ram Mandir coverage

Kash Patel, a key Trump ally and CIA Director candidate has criticized U.S. media for downplaying Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir history. His pro-India stance aligns with Trump’s foreign policy vision, potentially signaling a stronger U.S.-India partnership focused on security and countering China.

Kash Patel, a prominent Indian-American figure and a contender for CIA Director, has drawn attention for his unique stance on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. As a loyal ally of former President Donald Trump, Patel voiced criticism of US media, accusing it of misinterpreting the temple’s historical significance. He claims that American coverage of the temple’s construction has missed centuries of Hindu heritage, focusing only on recent decades, thereby pushing what he sees as a “disinformation campaign” that is unfavourable to India and its Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

During the Ram Temple consecration, some American media and organizations took a critical stance. CNN and The New York Times suggested it was a move toward a “Hindu-first India,” while the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom expressed worries about possible religious bias in the project.

Kash Patel, however, argues that such portrayals overlook key parts of India’s history. He emphasized that “this temple, dedicated to one of Hinduism’s main deities, has roots going back 500 years.” Patel believes that by skipping this historical context, Western media may be shaping a narrative that places India and its leadership in a negative light.

With increasing support from Republican allies, Patel is seen as a possible choice for CIA Director if Trump becomes president again. His strong views on India-U.S. relations and support for Trump’s foreign policy could change how Washington handles partnerships with India and other important allies. Patel’s stance also shows his commitment to preserving Hindu-American cultural values within a usually liberal-leaning community.

Further adding to his support among Hindu-American Republicans, Patel cited Trump’s recent statements condemning religious violence in South Asia. Trump, who has openly condemned attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, has promised to protect Hindu-American communities, many of whom have voiced concerns about anti-Hindu bias in the U.S. This outreach by Trump contrasts with criticisms from figures like U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti, who has taken a critical stance on India’s domestic issues.



If Patel moves into a higher role in intelligence, he points out important areas where Trump’s views align with Modi’s, like shared worries about China and regional security. Patel believes Trump’s earlier, stronger approach to China sets a good example for rebuilding close U.S.-India ties through partnerships in technology and defence.

Patel sees Trump’s unpredictability in global matters as a strategic strength, keeping opponents unsure of his next move. Trump’s personal connections with leaders like Modi, Patel believes, help reinforce their shared commitment to tackling global threats, especially from China. If Patel is confirmed, his stance could significantly influence the future of U.S.-India relations in a possible second Trump administration.

