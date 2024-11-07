Donald Trump and 'The Beast': Glimpse into the US Presidential motorcade

With Donald Trump's return to the presidency, let's explore fascinating details about the US presidential Limo, known as 'The Beast.'

A US presidential motorcade is extensive, featuring over 40 vehicles, including 'The Beast.' The presidential cars are known as 'The Beast,' 'Cadillac One,' or 'First Car.' Two identical 'Beasts' are used to ensure uncertainty about the president's location.

Presidential security measures are uncompromising. The presidential jet acts as a flying fortress. The motorcade includes tech jamming vehicles and hazardous material response units.

Interestingly, US presidents aren't allowed to drive their own cars, even after leaving office, due to security protocols. They rely on personal drivers.

Former US presidents enjoy lifetime benefits, including access to personal drivers, as they are not permitted to drive on public roads.

The motorcade setup reflects the emphasis on presidential security. It includes advanced technology and specialized units to counter threats.

