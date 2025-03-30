user
user icon

Richard Chamberlain, star of Shogun and Dr. Kildare, dies at 90

Richard Chamberlain, known for Dr. Kildare, Shogun, and The Thorn Birds, has died at 90 due to stroke complications. The veteran actor was remembered as a beloved and influential figure in television and film.
 

Richard Chamberlain, star of Shogun and Dr. Kildare, dies at 90 ddr
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 30, 2025, 7:21 PM IST

Richard Chamberlain, the acclaimed actor best known for his roles in the 1960s medical drama Dr. Kildare and the hit miniseries Shogun, has passed away at the age of 90. His publicist, Harlan Boll, confirmed to the BBC that Chamberlain died on Saturday in Waimanalo, Hawaii, due to complications from a stroke.

Dubbed the “king of the mini-series,” Chamberlain captivated audiences with his performances in Shogun and The Thorn Birds, solidifying his place as one of television’s most beloved stars. His portrayal of Dr. James Kildare in the 1960s made him a household name, and he continued to charm audiences with his diverse roles across television, film, and theater.

Martin Rabbett condoles Chamberlain’s death

His longtime partner, Martin Rabbett, paid tribute to him in a heartfelt statement, calling Chamberlain “an amazing and loving soul.” He added, “Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies, and our love is under his wings, lifting him to his next great adventure.”

Chamberlain’s legacy as a versatile and charismatic performer leaves an enduring mark on the entertainment industry.

Richard Chamberlain's notable work

Richard Chamberlain’s career spanned over six decades, with standout performances in television, film, and theater. He rose to fame as the compassionate Dr. Kildare in the 1960s, a role that made him a television icon. He later gained international acclaim with his leading roles in Shogun (1980) and The Thorn Birds (1983), both of which cemented his reputation as the "king of the mini-series."

His film credits include The Count of Monte Cristo (1975) and The Man in the Iron Mask (1977). Chamberlain also had a successful stage career, starring in productions like The Sound of Music and My Fair Lady.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala CM slams Sangh Parivar's 'hate campaign' against L2 Empuraan as Mohanlal, makers agree to cuts ddr

'Deeply disturbing': Kerala CM slams Sangh Parivar's 'hate campaign' against L2 Empuraan

Indian classical maestros captivate audience in Shanghai's largest-ever cultural recital (WATCH) ddr

Indian classical maestros captivate audience in Shanghai's largest-ever cultural recital (WATCH)

Sulli's family accuses Kim Soo Hyun after the Kim Sae Ron minor dating scandal MEG

Sulli's family accuses Kim Soo Hyun after the Kim Sae Ron minor dating scandal

Vidyut Jamwal takes stand against KRK: Slams his insults towards Bollywood and women [WATCH] NTI

Vidyut Jamwal takes stand against KRK: Slams his insults towards Bollywood and women [WATCH]

Ashish Chanchlani reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia's return on Instagram post: 'Don't crack jokes next time..' NTI

Ashish Chanchlani reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia’s return on Instagram post: 'Don’t crack jokes next time..'

Recent Stories

Indian Air Force to participate in exercise INIOCHOS in Greece ddr

Indian Air Force to participate in exercise INIOCHOS in Greece

Kerala CM slams Sangh Parivar's 'hate campaign' against L2 Empuraan as Mohanlal, makers agree to cuts ddr

'Deeply disturbing': Kerala CM slams Sangh Parivar's 'hate campaign' against L2 Empuraan

Indian classical maestros captivate audience in Shanghai's largest-ever cultural recital (WATCH) ddr

Indian classical maestros captivate audience in Shanghai's largest-ever cultural recital (WATCH)

Sulli's family accuses Kim Soo Hyun after the Kim Sae Ron minor dating scandal MEG

Sulli's family accuses Kim Soo Hyun after the Kim Sae Ron minor dating scandal

IPL 2025, DC vs SRH: Mitchell Starc takes a dig at Travis Head after registering his maiden T20 fifer HRD

IPL 2025, DC vs SRH: Mitchell Starc takes a dig at Travis Head after registering his maiden T20 fifer

Recent Videos

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Special Moments from Nagpur Visit, Thanks People for Their Love

PM Modi Shares Special Moments from Nagpur Visit, Thanks People for Their Love

Video Icon
Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' LEAKED Online Before Release!

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' LEAKED Online Before Release!

Video Icon
GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate Mumbai Indians with 36-Run Victory

GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate Mumbai Indians with 36-Run Victory

Video Icon