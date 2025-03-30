Richard Chamberlain, star of Shogun and Dr. Kildare, dies at 90

Read Full Article

Richard Chamberlain, the acclaimed actor best known for his roles in the 1960s medical drama Dr. Kildare and the hit miniseries Shogun, has passed away at the age of 90. His publicist, Harlan Boll, confirmed to the BBC that Chamberlain died on Saturday in Waimanalo, Hawaii, due to complications from a stroke.

Dubbed the “king of the mini-series,” Chamberlain captivated audiences with his performances in Shogun and The Thorn Birds, solidifying his place as one of television’s most beloved stars. His portrayal of Dr. James Kildare in the 1960s made him a household name, and he continued to charm audiences with his diverse roles across television, film, and theater.

Martin Rabbett condoles Chamberlain’s death

His longtime partner, Martin Rabbett, paid tribute to him in a heartfelt statement, calling Chamberlain “an amazing and loving soul.” He added, “Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies, and our love is under his wings, lifting him to his next great adventure.”

Chamberlain’s legacy as a versatile and charismatic performer leaves an enduring mark on the entertainment industry.

Richard Chamberlain's notable work

Richard Chamberlain’s career spanned over six decades, with standout performances in television, film, and theater. He rose to fame as the compassionate Dr. Kildare in the 1960s, a role that made him a television icon. He later gained international acclaim with his leading roles in Shogun (1980) and The Thorn Birds (1983), both of which cemented his reputation as the "king of the mini-series."

His film credits include The Count of Monte Cristo (1975) and The Man in the Iron Mask (1977). Chamberlain also had a successful stage career, starring in productions like The Sound of Music and My Fair Lady.

