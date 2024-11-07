India celebrates expression of people's mandate in US: MEA after Donald Trump elected 47th President (WATCH)

A day after Donald Trump was elected as the 47th President of the United States, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday emphasized the strength and uniqueness of the India-US relationship, calling it 'special, very special, and multifaceted'.

A day after Donald Trump was elected as the 47th President of the United States, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday emphasized the strength and uniqueness of the India-US relationship, calling it 'special, very special, and multifaceted'. In a weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the close and enduring partnership between the two nations, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Trump congratulating him on his historic election win.

"India-U.S. ties are special, very special, and multifaceted. Our Prime Minister spoke to President Trump yesterday, and before that, he also sent a message on X-Post congratulating him on his historic election victory. As fellow democracies, India celebrates this expression of the people's mandate in the United States," the MEA spokesperson said.

"The Prime Minister conveyed to President-elect that we look forward to working very closely with him, as we had done earlier, to further strengthen the India-U.S. comprehensive global and strategic partnership. Both India and the United States will work for the betterment of the people and to promote global peace, stability, and prosperity. We want to further strengthen this partnership and look forward to it," he further added.

In a stunning political comeback, 78-year-old Trump emerged victorious in the race for the White House, securing his position as the 47th President of the United States. He defeated his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, in a decisive victory. Trump had previously served as the 45th President following his first election win in 2016.

In a phone call with Trump on late Wednesday night, PM Modi said he looked forward to working together with him again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and other sectors.

The strong personal rapport between the two leaders was evident during their phone conversation, with Trump expressing admiration for Modi, stating that "the whole world loves Modi." He described India as a magnificent country and hailed the Prime Minister as a magnificent man. Trump further emphasized that he considered Modi and India as true friends, noting that the Indian leader was among the first world leaders he reached out to after his victory.

