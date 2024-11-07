India celebrates expression of people's mandate in US: MEA after Donald Trump elected 47th President (WATCH)

A day after Donald Trump was elected as the 47th President of the United States, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday emphasized the strength and uniqueness of the India-US relationship, calling it 'special, very special, and multifaceted'.

India celebrates expression of people's mandate in US: MEA after Donald Trump elected 47th President (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 4:48 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

A day after Donald Trump was elected as the 47th President of the United States, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday emphasized the strength and uniqueness of the India-US relationship, calling it 'special, very special, and multifaceted'. In a weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the close and enduring partnership between the two nations, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Trump congratulating him on his historic election win.

"India-U.S. ties are special, very special, and multifaceted. Our Prime Minister spoke to President Trump yesterday, and before that, he also sent a message on X-Post congratulating him on his historic election victory. As fellow democracies, India celebrates this expression of the people's mandate in the United States," the MEA spokesperson said.

Also read: 'I'm Donald Trump's real daughter': Video of Pakistani girl's bizarre claim goes viral; Internet reacts| WATCH

"The Prime Minister conveyed to President-elect that we look forward to working very closely with him, as we had done earlier, to further strengthen the India-U.S. comprehensive global and strategic partnership. Both India and the United States will work for the betterment of the people and to promote global peace, stability, and prosperity. We want to further strengthen this partnership and look forward to it," he further added.

In a stunning political comeback, 78-year-old Trump emerged victorious in the race for the White House, securing his position as the 47th President of the United States. He defeated his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, in a decisive victory. Trump had previously served as the 45th President following his first election win in 2016.

In a phone call with Trump on late Wednesday night, PM Modi said he looked forward to working together with him again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and other sectors.

Also read: Trump 2.0 to end citizenship by birth on Day 1? Should over 1 million Indians in Green Card backlog be worried

The strong personal rapport between the two leaders was evident during their phone conversation, with Trump expressing admiration for Modi, stating that "the whole world loves Modi." He described India as a magnificent country and hailed the Prime Minister as a magnificent man. Trump further emphasized that he considered Modi and India as true friends, noting that the Indian leader was among the first world leaders he reached out to after his victory.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

6 sentenced to life by NIA court in 2019 Human trafficking case involving Bangladeshis dmn

6 sentenced to life by NIA court in 2019 Human trafficking case involving Bangladeshis

RG Kar rape-murder case: Supreme Court refuses to transfer trial outside West Bengal AJR

RG Kar rape-murder case: Supreme Court refuses to transfer trial outside West Bengal

When Trump 2.0's likely CIA chief pick Kash Patel slammed western media's Ram Mandir coverage vkp

When Trump 2.0's likely CIA chief pick Kash Patel slammed western media's Ram Mandir coverage

Kerala: Court delivers life sentences to three in Kollam collectorate blast case dmn

Kerala: Court delivers life sentences to three in Kollam collectorate blast case

Swachch Mahakumbh 1 point 5 lakh toilets to be set up across Kumbh Mela area by December 15 2024 anr

Swachch Mahakumbh: 1.5 lakh toilets to be set up across Kumbh Mela area by December 15

Recent Stories

How to manage bad cholesterol this festive season: Tips and strategies vkp

How to manage bad cholesterol this festive season: Tips and strategies

'Jab desh ki baat aati hai...': Robin Uthappa blasts CSK for aiding Rachin Ravindra's practice vkp

'Jab desh ki baat aati hai...': Robin Uthappa blasts CSK for aiding Rachin Ravindra's practice

6 sentenced to life by NIA court in 2019 Human trafficking case involving Bangladeshis dmn

6 sentenced to life by NIA court in 2019 Human trafficking case involving Bangladeshis

Premature graying: A sign of THIS vitamin deficiency, other symptoms dmn

Premature graying: A sign of THIS vitamin deficiency, other symptoms

Premature graying: A sign of THIS vitamin deficiency, other symptoms dmn

Premature graying: A sign of THIS vitamin deficiency, other symptoms

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon