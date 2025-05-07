A Pakistani man's outburst is taking the internet by storm after he lashed out at Pakistan's intelligence agencies and military in the wake of India's daring cross-border strike—Operation Sindoor.

A Pakistani man's outburst is taking the internet by storm after he lashed out at Pakistan's intelligence agencies and military in the wake of India's daring cross-border strike—Operation Sindoor. The viral video captures the man’s raw anger and disbelief, as he openly questions the preparedness and credibility of Pakistan's security apparatus.

Referring to reports that Indian forces targeted a madrassa linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar in Bahawalpur with four missile strikes, the man said, “Four missiles were fired on Masood Azhar’s madrassa in Bahawalpur. Where were our agencies and the Pakistan Army when these strikes happened? Were they sleeping? We don’t even know where the missiles came from!”

Citing the incident as a national embarrassment, the man didn't hold back in slamming the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Pakistan Army for failing to detect or respond to the incursion. “While India was launching an attack on us, our intelligence agencies were nowhere to be found,” he added.

Operation Sindoor

In the early hours of Wednesday, India carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, according to CNN, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

The strikes were carried out to avenge the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and to eliminate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.

The Ministry of Defence, in its statement, said, “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," the statement added.

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation, sources told ANI. The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced that a press briefing on Operation Sindoor will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Further details regarding the operation are expected to be shared during the briefing.