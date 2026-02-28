Amid rising Mideast tensions, the US Mission in the UAE instructed its staff to shelter-in-place. India also issued advisories for its citizens in the region following a joint US-Israeli military strike on Iran, escalating fears of a wider conflict.

US Issues Shelter-In-Place Alert in UAE

The US Mission in the UAE instructed its staff in the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the US Consulate in Dubai to take shelter-in-place in the wake of the developing security situation in West Asia. Sharing the details in a post on X, it issued helpline numbers and email addresses for US citizens and called for people to find a secure location and ensure a supply of essential items. The Mission wrote on X, "Subject: Security Alert - Shelter-In-Place - U.S. Mission UAE, Feb. 28, 2026 Location: UAE Event: Due to regional hostilities, the U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the U.S. Consulate in Dubai have instructed staff to shelter-in-place (i.e., take cover). We recommend all Americans in the UAE do the same until further notice. Assistance: Dial 999 for emergency services in UAE U.S. citizens can contact the consular section at: U.S. Embassy Abu Dhabi Telephone: +(971) (2) 414-2200 Emergency Telephone: +(971) (0) 2-414-2200 Email: ACSAbuDhabi@state.gov U.S. Consulate General Dubai Telephone: +(971) (4) 309-4000 Emergency Telephone: +(971) (4) 309-4000 Email: DubaiACS@state.gov Actions to Take: Find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items. Monitor media for breaking news. Be prepared to adjust your plans. Keep your phone charged and maintain communication with family and friends to inform them of your status. Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive the latest updates on security in UAE." https://x.com/USAinUAE/status/2027664687865991532?s=20

India Issues Advisories for Nationals in Middle East

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Qatar issued an advisory in wake of the current regional situation and advised all Indian nationals to take due car and follow news. It further informed that the Embassy continues to function as usual. Sharing the advisory on X, the Indian Embassy in Doha further provided the Embassy's 24x7 helpline number- 00974-55647502 and email- cons.doha@mea.gov.in for any queries. https://x.com/IndEmbDoha/status/2027663583304118297?s=20

India had also issued several other advisories issued for its missions in Iran, Israel and Jordan. The Indian Embassy in Jordan on Saturday issued an urgent travel advisory for all Indian nationals and tourists in Jordan, following a sharp escalation in regional tensions due to Israeli and US military strikes in Iran. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy advised its citizens to leave the country immediately, before commercial flight operations are potentially disrupted. "In view of the prevailing regional situation, all Indian nationals and tourists in Jordan are advised to exercise utmost caution, stay safe and follow advisories issued by local authorities diligently. All Indian tourists in Jordan are further advised to leave the country immediately before the operations of commercial flights are disrupted. In case of any exigency, one may contact the Embassy at 00962-770 422 276." Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Tehran also urged Indian nationals to exercise utmost caution and avoid unnecessary developments in the wake of a major joint military strike by Israel and the United States on Iran. The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv had also issued an advisory calling for all Indian nationals in Israel to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times.

US-Israel Launch Joint Military Strike on Iran

Israel and the US launched a joint military strike on Iran, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion, targeting military sites, missile production facilities, and areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office. The name was decided upon by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the IDF had a different internal name for the strikes, according to The Times of Israel.

Several ministries in southern Tehran were reportedly struck, and residents heard powerful blasts as tensions surged following a pre-emptive military strike by Israel, which reportedly targeted multiple sites, including in the capital.

Regional Tensions Escalate, Airspace Closed

The situation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with emergency measures and public anxiety spreading as developments continue to unfold. Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, moving hospitals underground and activating sirens. Iran, Israel, and Iraq have closed their airspace, suspending all flights. The attack cones in the backdrop of diplomatic fallout as the nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran in Oman have been disrupted. (ANI)