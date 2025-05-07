India conducted "Operation Sindoor," targeting terror bases in Pakistan and POJK using Rafale jets, SCALP missiles, and HAMMER munitions for precision strikes.

New Delhi: In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that occurred two weeks ago, India on Wednesday launched a targeted strike on nine terror bases within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, under a mission codenamed "Operation Sindoor."

The military operation was confirmed by the defence ministry in a statement issued at 1:44 am. The ministry described the strikes as "focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature."

The operation involved the use of French-origin Rafale fighter jets to engage multiple targets.

While the Indian Air Force has not disclosed the exact number of Rafales involved, sources within the defence and security establishment confirmed that SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER precision-guided munitions were deployed during the strike.

It is important to note that "Operation Sindoor" was a joint effort by the Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy, carried out from within Indian airspace. Sources confirmed that all pilots involved in the operation have been safely accounted for.

Role of Rafale Fighter Jets in "Operation Sindoor"

The Rafale, a multirole fighter jet, played a pivotal role in “Operation Sindoor” for missile deployment, leveraging its advanced design and capabilities optimized for modern combat scenarios.

As a versatile multirole aircraft, the Rafale is equipped for both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.

Deployment of SCALP and HAMMER Missiles

During the operation, it carried and deployed a variety of missiles, including precision-guided munitions like the SCALP-EG (Storm Shadow). The SCALP is a long-range, air-launched weapon designed for deep strike missions, capable of targeting high-value, fixed, or stationary objectives such as hardened bunkers and critical terror infrastructure.

Additionally, the HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) system, known for its high precision and modular design, was also employed in the mission.

Developed by the French, the HAMMER is an all-weather, smart air-to-surface stand-off weapon, designed to conduct deep strike missions.

Its resilience against jamming and compatibility with various standard bomb bodies (125, 250, 500, and 1000 kg) make it a versatile tool for a wide range of operations. The weapon can also be launched from low altitudes, even over rugged terrain.

Rafale’s Advanced Avionics: Ensuring Precision and Accuracy

Equipped with advanced avionics such as AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radar and an integrated sensor suite, including the SPECTRA electronic warfare system, the Rafale ensures exceptional target detection, tracking, and missile guidance. These capabilities were critical in achieving high accuracy during missile deployments.

It has a capability to carry up to 9.5 tons of external payloads across 14 hardpoints, which allows it to deploy multiple missiles or heavy ordnance in a single mission.