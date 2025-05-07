Visuals, sourced from Pakistani social media accounts, of 'Operation Sindoor' - the tri-services overnight precision strike on nine terrorist camps in Pak and Pak-occupied Kashmir- have been shared online

India early on Wednesday launched 'Operation Sindoor' - the tri-services overnight precision strike on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pak-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Loud explosions were heard just after midnight near Muzaffarabad in PoJK, followed by a citywide blackout.

In one video a crowd of people, many on bikes, is gathered on a busy road. It is the middle of the night but, on the horizon, there is a large orange glow and smoke can be seen in the distance.

Seconds later there is a whistling sound and a massive detonation as an Indian missile, possibly either the air-launched, long-range SCALP or the Hammer, a stand-off smart bomb, hits one of its targets. The impact of the strike causes the man filming the video to stagger back.

A large and bright orange fireball follows, sending plumes of acrid smoke out in all directions, and people can be heard praying saying, “Allah-hu-Akbar” and shouting in panic.

Please note: Asianet News English cannot independently verify the veracity of these viral videos

Shehbaz Sharif calls ‘act of war’

Following Operation Sindoor, an under pressure Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that Pakistan is delivering a "forceful response" to what he described was an act of war.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sharif said, "Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully to this act of war imposed by India, and a forceful response is being given."

"The entire nation stands with the Pakistani armed forces, and the morale and spirit of the entire Pakistani nation are high," Sharif stated.

The remarks followed confirmation from Pakistan's military that Indian missile strikes had hit three locations - Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and the Ahmed East area of Bahawalpur. According to Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), "Some time ago from now, India launched air strikes on Subhanullah mosque in Bahwalpur's Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air."

He noted that Pakistan Air Force jets were airborne in response, "Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing."

India's Ministry of Defence confirmed that the strikes were part of "Operation Sindoor," targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The ministry stated, "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted." The operation followed the "barbaric" Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

A detailed briefing on the operation is expected later. Meanwhile, the Indian Army posted on X: “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”