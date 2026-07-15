Palestinian Ambassador Abdullah M Abu Shawesh welcomed India's three new development projects for Palestine, calling them 'very significant' initiatives. The projects include a hospital, an artificial limb fitment centre, and a vocational institute.

Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah M Abu Shawesh on Wednesday welcomed India's announcement of three new development projects for Palestine, calling them "very significant and very important" initiatives that would address urgent humanitarian and economic needs amid the ongoing conflict.

Abu Shawesh, speaking with ANI, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had announced the projects during India's participation in the Palestine donor group meeting in Brussels as part of India's continued support for the Palestinian people.

Speciality Hospital in Jenin

He said the first project would fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2017 commitment to establish a new hospital in the Palestinian territories. "The very first one is to complete the pledge that His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched in 2017 of establishing a new hospital in the Palestinian territory, and now we are, I think, in the very final phase to start the implementation of this project in Jenin in the West Bank," Abu Shawesh said.

Artificial Limb Fitment Centre for Gaza

Highlighting the importance of the proposed artificial limb fitment centre, the ambassador said thousands of Palestinians in Gaza had suffered amputations during the ongoing conflict. "You might know that approximately 5,000 to 6,000 Palestinians had endured life-changing amputations in Gaza during the ongoing Israeli genocidal war. We are in Palestine in a very desperate need for this type of project," he said, adding that he had discussed the proposal with the Indian External Affairs Minister during his first meeting with him.

Abu Shawesh also recalled India's recent pledge of USD 5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), describing it as another important contribution to humanitarian assistance.

Vocational Training Institute

On the vocational training institute announced by India, the Palestinian envoy said the project had come at the right time, given India's expertise in vocational education and the challenges facing the Palestinian economy. "We believe that this is a very important project right now, and it's at the exact time, especially for two main reasons. India has a lot of relative advantage when it comes to vocational training. During the last 1,010 days of the genocidal war, Israel did not spare any effort to stifle the Palestinian economy. This type of project will help sustain, improve and push forward the Palestinian economy at large," he said.

Palestine Embassy Welcomes Initiative

Earlier today, the Palestine Embassy in India welcomed India's announcement of three major development projects for the Palestinian people, calling the initiative a meaningful contribution to strengthening healthcare services and supporting Gaza's recovery amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

In a press statement issued in New Delhi, the Palestinian Embassy welcomed the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's announcement of India's commitment to establish a Speciality Hospital, an Artificial Limb Fitment Centre and a Vocational Training Institute for the Palestinian people. The Embassy said the announcement was made during the launch of India's campaign for election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2028-29, following India's commitments at the Palestine Donor Group meeting in Brussels.

Welcoming the initiative, the Embassy said, "The Embassy of the State of Palestine warmly welcomes the announcement by Hon'ble External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar of India's commitment to establish three major development projects for the Palestinian people, a Speciality Hospital, an Artificial Limb Fitment Centre, and a Vocational Training Institute."