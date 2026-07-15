Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah M Abu Shawesh praised India's "steadfast" support for the Palestinian cause, its backing of the two-state solution, and its continued funding for UNRWA, which he termed a political commitment to international law.

Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah M Abu Shawesh on Wednesday reaffirmed that India has remained a consistent supporter of the Palestinian cause, saying New Delhi's backing for a two-state solution and its continued funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reflects both humanitarian and political commitment to international law.

India's 'Steadfast' Position

Speaking to ANI, Abu Shawesh said India's position on the two-state solution has remained "steadfast" and that it has consistently supported Palestine-related resolutions at the United Nations General Assembly. "India is not only supporting the two-state solution, but India is still supporting the Palestinian question in the United Nations. When we talk about the Palestinian question, I'm talking about approximately 12 to 14 resolutions that are adopted yearly in the United Nations General Assembly, and India is backing all of these resolutions," he said.

The Palestinian question has been a foundational and continuously debated issue at the United Nations since 1947. It centres on the legal status of the Palestinian territories, the realisation of Palestinian self-determination, and the pursuit of a two-state solution.

"India's position on the two-state solution is steadfast, very clear, crystal clear. India used to be, still is, and I'm pretty sure India will continue to support the two-state solution as the only solution on the table," the ambassador added.

Support for UNRWA and International Law

Responding to a question on India's continued funding to UNRWA while some countries have reduced or suspended their contributions, Abu Shawesh said New Delhi's support goes beyond financial assistance and demonstrates its commitment to international law and Palestinian rights. He noted that the United States had completely cut funding to UNRWA and alleged that campaigns were underway in some countries to undermine and dismantle the UN agency.

"We believe that this financial support to UNRWA from India's side means that there is a strong commitment from the Indian side for the political reason of the existence of UNRWA itself, for the right of the Palestinian people to return, and for international law at large," he said.

"We highly appreciate this move and not only consider it as just a financial move, but we also take it as a political move, with India aligning itself with international law," Abu Shawesh added.

India Reaffirms Commitments

Earlier on Monday (local time), Jaishankar, in his address to launch India's candidature to serve as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), said, " UNRWA recognizes India as its top emerging donor. We have only yesterday at the Palestine donor group meeting in Brussels, additionally committed to setting up a specialty hospital, an artificial limb fitment centre and a vocational training institute for Palestine. This is in line with our longstanding support for a two-State solution."

Meanwhile, reaffirming its traditional foreign policy stance, India backed Palestine's bid for full United Nations membership and reiterated its commitment to a negotiated resolution to the protracted conflict in the region. New Delhi's diplomatic position was conveyed by Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during a ministerial meeting of the Palestine Donor Group convened in Brussels on Monday. The high-level session brought together delegates from the European Union, its member nations, Palestine, international partners and financial organisations to deliberate on financial backing for the Palestinian Authority and the delivery of humanitarian aid to its citizens.

At the forum, Ranganathan emphasised that India has been a long-standing partner of the Palestinian people and reaffirmed India's continued support for a "two-state" solution, as well as Palestine's membership of the UN. Highlighting India's constructive role, the MEA noted that New Delhi has been backing a vision of a "two-state" solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security within recognised borders, consistent with international law. (ANI)