Three-month-old Golden Retriever Tereza helped keep a drowning toddler afloat in a Brazil pool until family members rescued them both. The puppy’s quick response highlighted the importance of pool safety and child supervision.

In what was a display of remarkable loyalty and quick instincts, a pet Golden Retriever sprang into action and rescued a toddler who was drowning in a swimming pool in Brazil, keeping the child afloat until two women rushed over to pull her to safety on Friday, November 20.

In CCTV footage that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the toddler was seen playing near the edge of a residential swimming pool when she suddenly lost her balance and fell into the water. However, a Golden Retriever, who was watching closely from nearby, jumped into the pool and swam straight over to help keep the child afloat.

Eventually, the two women stepped in to rescue the drowning toddler and the pet from the water, bringing an end to a tense few seconds that could have potentially turned tragic without the dog’s quick response and the women’s timely intervention.

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How Did the Golden Retriever React to the Toddler Falling In?

Chapada dos Guimaraes, which is located in Mato Grosso state in central-western Brazil, near the capital city of Cuiaba, witnessed a heart-stopping rescue on Friday, November 20, Golden Retriever named Tereza showcased his remarkable loyalty and quick instincts.

In a viral video, the Golden Retriever was seen jumping into the pool as soon as she saw the little girl drowning and staying right beside her in the water to help keep her afloat with steady support until two women rushed over and pulled both the toddler and the dog safely out of the water.

The dog, who was reportedly just three months old, was identified as Tereza, a female Golden Retriever. The toddler, Maite, managed to hold on to the puppy until her mother and older sister rushed into the pool and pulled her to safety. The child escaped without serious injury, while the dog was also safely rescued from the swimming pool.

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The swimming pool was reportedly located at the home of Gladissa Filbido’s sister-in-law, where the family was spending the holiday. Gladissa had briefly stepped away to get a piece of cake, while her older daughter, Nicolly, had gone to fetch Tereza’s bathtub.

The incident prompted Gladissa to share the CCTV footage on social media as a warning to parents about the dangers of leaving children unattended near swimming pools. She stressed that accidents can happen within seconds, saying, “In two seconds, a tragedy can happen.”

‘Hero Dog’: Social Media Users Praise Golden Retriever

The viral video of the Golden Retriever rescuing the drowning toddler has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users sharing praise for the puppy’s quick instincts and bravery, while others highlighted the importance of keeping children safe around swimming pools.

Taking to their X handles, many users praised Tereza for her brave response, with some praising the dog for its instinctive response, calling attention to how Tereza stayed beside the toddler and helped keep her afloat until the family members intervened. Several users described the Golden Retriever as a hero and celebrated the dog's remarkable act of bravery.

Another section of users also raised concerns about pool safety, arguing that residential swimming pools should have proper fencing to prevent young children from accidentally falling into the water. Some stressed that toddlers should never be left unattended near swimming pools, even for a few seconds.

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Meanwhile, the incident has also renewed conversations about the importance of constant adult supervision around swimming pools, with Tereza’s unexpected intervention highlighting how quickly a routine family gathering can turn into an emergency.

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