An attempt by villagers to chase away a herd of 11 wild elephants in Chhattisgarh's Korba backfired when an agitated tusker attacked and damaged their tractor. Villagers had driven the vehicle into forest and made loud noises to scare the animals.

Villagers in Chhattisgarh's Korba district had a horrible wildlife experience after an attempt to drive away a herd of wild elephants ended with an angry animal damaging their tractor. The villagers had taken the vehicle into the forest and started making noise to scare the elephants away. However, one of the elephants retaliated, grabbing the tractor's engine with its trunk and causing extensive damage.

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A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing the elephant attacking the vehicle. The incident has once again highlighted the risks of approaching wild elephants and attempting to chase them away without professional help.

Elephant Damages Tractor In Korba Forest

According to the forest department, 18 elephants are currently moving in separate groups across Korba district. The herd present in the forest where the incident occurred reportedly consists of 11 elephants, including a young calf.

The villagers reportedly drove their tractor towards the herd and began making a racket in an attempt to scare the animals away. One elephant became aggressive and used its trunk to grab and damage the tractor's engine.

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According to Kudmura SDO Manikant Verma and DFO Premlata Yadav, as reported by Times of India, the Hathi Mitra Dal (elephant squad) and beat staff were deployed at the spot warning villagers to keep a safe distance, when another group of villagers bypassed them from a different side on the tractor.

Following the video's viral outreach on social media, officials appealed the villagers not to approach elephants or attempt to drive them away on their own. They were advised to maintain a safe distance and inform forest officials about elephant movements.

Why Elephant Encounters Are Common In Korba

Human-elephant conflict has remained a concern in Korba and neighbouring districts for years. A 2025 study recorded 64 human deaths in Korba division between 2000 and 2023. Habitat fragmentation, mining, farming and human activity near forests contribute to these encounters.

The study also highlights how elephants moving between forest areas and human settlements increase the chances of dangerous encounters. Forest officials have repeatedly advised residents in elephant-affected areas to avoid approaching the animals.