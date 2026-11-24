PM Modi’s upcoming visit to Canada in December 2026 offers a pivotal opportunity to restore bilateral trust, boost economic trade, and strengthen strategic ties between the nations, strongly supported by the influential Indo-Canadian diaspora.

Historic Diplomatic Opportunities

As Indo-Canadians prepare to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Toronto for the second time, I am reminded of his historic visit to the city in April 2015. At the time, he arrived at Pearson International Airport aboard his aircraft alongside then Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper. As a journalist, I was watching from the waiting lounge as the two prime ministers descended the aircraft stairs together. Inside the lounge, members of the Indian diaspora were celebrating enthusiastically, chanting slogans and expressing their excitement. It was the first visit to Canada by an Indian prime minister in 42 years. During that visit, Prime Minister Harper gave Canadians hope that relations between India and Canada would move towards a stronger and more constructive partnership.

Before Prime Minister Modi's 2015 visit, Prime Minister Stephen Harper had travelled to India twice, in November 2009 and November 2012. Harper's 2009 trip was the first visit to India by a Canadian prime minister since 1958. In other words, despite the presence of a substantial Indo-Canadian diaspora, it had taken 51 years for a Canadian prime minister to visit India, while an Indian prime minister had not visited Canada for 42 years. Following Harper's two consecutive visits to India, the next Canadian prime minister to visit the country was Justin Trudeau, in February 2018. Unfortunately, that visit became a major obstacle to the progress of improving India-Canada relations. Several individuals associated with the Khalistan movement became part of Trudeau's engagements during the trip. Some ministers in Trudeau's delegation, perceived as sympathetic to Khalistani positions, were also refused meetings by Punjab's then Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh. Consequently, after 2018, India-Canada relations once again began to deteriorate. Trudeau drove another major wedge into bilateral relations following his subsequent visit to India. After attending the G20 Summit in India on September 9–10, 2023, he stood in the Canadian Parliament on September 18, 2023, and alleged that the Indian government was involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In July 2026, the RCMP reportedly informed Canadians that the Indian government was not involved in Nijjar's killing. This statement marked another significant development in the ongoing debate surrounding the allegations. Almost a year before that RCMP statement, in June 2025, Prime Minister Modi had made a brief visit to Canada's province of Alberta to attend the G7 Summit. In an effort to further improve relations with India, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney travelled to India during the final week of February 2026. Since Carney took office as Canada's prime minister in March 2025, Canadian and Indian ministers have undertaken more than a dozen bilateral visits and engagements. These developments demonstrate how seriously both governments are now recognizing the importance of their relationship, particularly in view of the large and influential Indo-Canadian diaspora. High-level visits and diplomatic meetings between the two countries are taking place with increasing frequency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Canada on December 11–12, 2026, therefore, carries considerable significance—not only for Indo-Canadians but also for Canadians as a whole. It represents an important opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations, rebuild mutual confidence, expand economic cooperation, and open a new chapter in Canada-India ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Canada on December 11–12, 2026, represents a potentially historic opportunity to open a new chapter in India–Canada relations. More than a diplomatic engagement, this visit could mark a significant turning point in rebuilding political trust, strengthening economic cooperation and establishing a forward-looking strategic partnership between two important democracies. The visit is particularly significant because it follows several years of diplomatic tensions and strained relations between New Delhi and Ottawa. Prime Minister Mark Carney has taken important steps towards restoring bilateral engagement, and Modi’s visit could give this renewed relationship greater political momentum.

Economic cooperation will be one of the most important dimensions of this visit. At a time when Canada is seeking to diversify its international trade and reduce its excessive dependence on the United States, India offers an enormous and growing market of more than 1.4 billion people. India, meanwhile, can benefit from Canadian investments, natural resources, energy supplies, advanced technologies, agricultural expertise and educational partnerships. The proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), with the ambition of doubling bilateral trade by 2030, could become a landmark achievement of this renewed relationship. The visit also carries considerable strategic importance. Canada and India have shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region, global supply-chain security, energy security, artificial intelligence, scientific innovation and international stability. Stronger cooperation could create new opportunities in defence, critical minerals, clean energy, nuclear technology and emerging industries. Both countries have much to gain by working together in an increasingly competitive geopolitical environment. Perhaps equally important is the people-to-people relationship. More than 1.7 million Canadians of Indian origin have made significant contributions to Canada's economy, education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, culture and public life. The Indo-Canadian community represents a valuable bridge between the two countries. Stronger bilateral relations can create opportunities for businesses, students, professionals, investors and families on both sides. However, rebuilding trust will require addressing outstanding security and diplomatic concerns through dialogue, cooperation, respect for sovereignty and the rule of law. Ultimately, Modi's visit should not be viewed merely as a diplomatic photo opportunity but as an opportunity to redefine the future of Canada–India relations. For Canada, India is an important economic and strategic partner in diversifying its global relationships. For India, Canada offers advanced technology, investment, natural resources, education and access to a major global economy. If Prime Minister Mark Carney and Prime Minister Narendra Modi succeed in translating political goodwill into concrete agreements and long-term cooperation, December 2026 could be remembered as the beginning of a stronger, more prosperous and mutually beneficial Canada–India partnership. With a population of approximately 41 million, Canada’s 1.7 million Indo-Canadians represent a significant and influential community. Beyond their numbers, this vibrant diaspora makes valuable contributions to Canada’s economy, education, culture, and social development. As a peaceful, progressive, and business-oriented community, Indo-Canadians play an important role in strengthening the shared prosperity of both Canada and India. The community strongly believes in constructive and friendly relations between the two countries and hopes to see a new chapter of cooperation, trust, and mutual understanding. It does not wish to see further deterioration in bilateral relations. With this spirit, Indo-Canadians are making enthusiastic preparations to warmly welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to Canada.